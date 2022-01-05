MonstaVerse Continues To Generate Buzz After Launching 25 Rare NFTs

MonstaVerse introduce 25 rare NFTs

MonstaVerse team is pleased to introduce its 25 rare NFTs. While with the increasing numbers of the utility of metaverses. MonstaVerse is one such project with its MetaVerse token, the $MONSTR.

MonstaVerse was launched on December 19, 2021, and has clocked an ATH of 31.2 million USD. Touted as a Cryptoverse with its own Cryptosphere, MonstaVerse offers a range of self-sustaining utility which includes:

● An NFTMarketplace;

● A regular token burn mechanism;

● MonstaSwap - a decentralized swapping platform offered as a part of the metaverse;

● MonstaHodl - a multi-chain portfolio tracker;

● A cross-chain presale platform, known as MonstaSale;

● And an entire ecosystem consisting of various assets.

Rare NFTs

Recently, MonstaVerse launched their 25 super rare NFTs which according to a team member, “shall have maximum utility when the metaverse will be fully live.” These 25 rare NFTs were a part of MonstaVerse’s Christmas NFT drop, the MonstaSanta, he added. Soon they will also be dropping their 6666 additional NFTs on their marketplace.

With 14,600,000,000,000 $MONSTR tokens already burned, the MonstaVerse team is working towards its deflationary strategy. Furthermore, three wallets holding a total of 75% of monsta tokens out of the 666 T supply are being locked by the owners of this contract.

The first wallet could be found here: https://etherscan.io/tx/0xbf5baa9db09d3ed722c5a37a8bc6e423bb9642a4460d631ab0bede637caf0cc4.

The second one, here: https://etherscan.io/tx/0x5c29c35be768ac8c3c781ce2b549c485397371701c597ebc3bec0c832bfaf73c.

And the third one, here: https://etherscan.io/tx/0x51556ca7c2884f2d5faa8df2fd0def856d45cef5382350f26ee3b7f771ccf642.

With big names of the industry, including Zach Humphries and Evan Luthra rallying behind this project, a wider consensus seems to have been evolved around this ETH token, exhibiting signs of a whale-ish cult being propped up, surrounding it in the foreseeable future.

To conclude, the team has recently announced a CEX listing on the BKEX exchange, which shall happen on 5th Jan 2021. This further cements the team’s long-term commitment to the community.

