Monsters Bash NFTs promise to make this a Halloween you will never forget

NFTs are about to get a lot spookier with the Halloween Launch of Monsters Bash

Monsters Bash is an art collection of 10,000 unique NFTs, based on classic monsters, all programmatically generated and living on the Ethereum blockchain. Each NFT transforms between your Hooman and Monster identities.

With alternating poses and more distinctive qualities for collectability than ever before, Monsters Bash provides unique pieces of collectible art that can also be utilized in brand new ways. Monsters Bash NFTs will earn passive income through daily tournaments, take part in rituals to bring new NFTs to you, and gather achievements that reveal additional, future utilities.

The world of nonfungible tokens (NFT) is about to get a whole lot spookier just in time for Halloween thanks to the launch of Monsters Bash, a project that “puts the crypt in crypto” with its collection of 10,000 unique NFTs based on classic monsters that are set to terrify and frighten the Ethereum blockchain.

NFTs have been one of the hottest trends of 2021 in both the cryptocurrency ecosystem and increasingly among mainstream news headlines as popular artists, entertainers, sports stars and collectible franchises have launched their own line of limited edition digital tokens that are verified and secured using blockchain technology.

Now, all the monsters that we love to fear are being immortalized in the Monsters Bash ecosystem where they can take part in daily supernatural Swiss-system tournaments where NFT owners can earn tokens that can be used to purchase prizes and/or create new Monsters Bash NFTs using the game’s Summoning Chamber.

And with more than one quintillion different possible trait combinations, each Monster is guaranteed to be a unique, one-of-a-kind NFT with levels of rarity that go beyond simple visual characteristics.

Each Monster within the Monsters Bash universe will have its own specialized set of stats meaning that all competitors have a chance to obtain the upper hand in specific tournaments that are more suited to their abilities.

As players collect different Monsters they unlock different achievements that contain spells or hints that can be used to reveal the secrets of the Summoning Chamber.

In the Summoning Chamber players can use two or more of their Monsters combined with 100 Bash Bucks Tokens to channel the spirit of a new NFT Monster to join their ranks. A unique “fate” score that is assigned to each Monster can add extra utility, with higher fate scores giving better odds of summoning a higher tier or extra NFT Monster.

All Monsters released upon launch will be tier 1 quality Monsters while higher quality Monsters with varying qualities can be accessed using the Summoning Chamber or through additional future releases.

The rollout of Monsters Bash is set to take place in phases, with each milestone unlocking after a certain percentage of Monsters have been minted and leading up to its full launch which is set to take place in true Monster style on Halloween Day, October 31st.

Stages on its roadmap include a ‘Social Soiree’ during which 10 NFTs will be given away to members of the Monsters Bash community as part of its social campaign.

During the ‘Two Bit Blast’ phase, 1 lucky NFT holder will get to have a virtual one-on-one meeting with the Monsters Bash artist and work with them to commission a unique NFT art piece of their own design.

After that comes the ‘NiFTy Fifty’ phase where two random NFT holders will be chosen to win 1 ETH each to go along with a 10 ETH donation to the FLS team wallet to encourage cross-community support.

As the project heads into the final stretch, the ‘Crypto Crescendo’ phase includes a $50,000 donation to Child’s Play Charity, an organization that partners with children’s hospitals across the world to support their Child Life departments through games and technology.

All this leads up to the “It was a Graveyard Smash” celebration and full launch on Halloween during which the project’s token ‘Bash Bucks’ will officially be minted, the Summoning Chamber’s launch date will be announced, and token liquidity will be added to the decentralized exchange Uniswap.

This is one NFT project launch you don’t want to miss as the consequences could be frighteningly dire for your digital art collection as these pieces are sure to be locked up quickly in crypt wallets across the blockchain metaverse to be kept safe from Monster slayers and NFT collectors alike.

