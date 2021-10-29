Montage Technology Announces Mass Production of 1st-Gen DDR5 Product Family

SHANGHAI, China, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Montage Technology, a leading data processing and interconnect IC design company, today announced the mass production of the first-generation DDR5 memory interface product family including Registering Clock Driver (RCD), Data Buffer (DB), SPD EEPROM with Hub (SPD Hub), Temperature Sensor (TS) and Power Management IC (PMIC). These chips are designed for DDR5 memory modules, such as RDIMM, LRDIMM, UDIMM and SODIMM, to provide memory solutions with improved performance and power efficiency for next-generation servers, desktops and laptops.

The memory technology has now evolved into the DDR5 era. As an industry-leading memory interface vendor and an active contributor to the JEDEC memory standards, Montage has been dedicated to continuous technology innovation to meet the ever-changing needs. Montage's DDR5 RCD and DB chips support data rate up to 4800Mbps, 50% higher than DDR4's, and have lower power consumption with Vdd of 1.1V. By using new signal calibration protocol and equalization technology, these chips can greatly enhance the signal integrity for memory systems.

Compared to DDR4, the DDR5 memory module renovates the architecture and needs extra supporting components besides DRAM and memory interface devices. To address this demand, Montage has rolled out DDR5 supporting chips SPD Hub, TS and PMIC to offer multi-channel power supplies management, multi-point temperature sensors, and I3C serial bus and hub functions. These chips work in conjunction with RCD and DB to promote memory modules to achieve comprehensive improvements in bandwidth, capacity, power efficiency and reliability.

As a close ecosystem partner of Intel, Montage was invited to attend Intel Innovation event to showcase these DDR5 products through videos, images and flyers at a virtual booth on October 27-28, 2021.



Montage Technology’s Virtual Booth at Intel Innovation Event

"With deep knowledge and successful experiences in development and production of DDR2, DDR3, and DDR4 generations, Montage is pleased to provide high-performance DDR5 memory interface solutions for Intel's Server and Client products," said Geof Findley, VP of Sales and Business Development at Montage Technology.

"Intel and Montage have cooperated closely for more than a decade. We are looking forward to further collaboration in the DDR5 era," said Carolyn Duran, VP of Data Platforms Group and GM of Memory and IO Technologies at Intel.

Montage will leverage its profound expertise and deep ecosystem to continuously deliver complete memory interface solutions to ecosystem partners and customers.

Visit here for more details: https://www.montage-tech.com/Memory_Interface/DDR5