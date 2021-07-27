Montgomery, MD Best Custom Framing – Art/Awards/Family Photos Design Promotion

Art Galaxy Inc. (301 540-9055) has launched an update to its custom framing services in Germantown, MD. The family-owned business designs and creates custom frames for fine art, posters, medals, sports jerseys, and more.

—

Germantown, Maryland-based in Montgomery County, Art Galaxy Inc. has launched an update to its line of custom framing services for fine art, family photos, awards, sports jerseys, diplomas, and other memorabilia.

Just Google Search: “Framing by Art Galaxy Germantown”

More details can be found at https://framinggermantownmd.wixsite.com/artgalaxy

Interested parties can call (301) 540-9055 or email: artgalaxyframing@gmail.com

With the recent update, the family-owned store provides clients in Frederick, Clarksburg, Germantown, Gaithersburg, Rockville, Potomac, North Potomac, Silver Spring, College Park, Olney, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, other parts of Montgomery County and Northern, VA (Tysons, Annandale, Falls Church, Alexandria) with customized framing options for different types of media. The store’s experts utilize the highest quality branded frames, including Larson Juhl, Don Mar, Omega, Nielsen Metal, and more.

When it comes to precious keepsakes such as antique prints, family photos, expensive art pieces, sports memorabilia, and medals, quality framing is essential. Not only does it help display the items in one’s home or office, it also helps preserve them. The team at Art Galaxy can create custom frames of all sizes for a wide range of memorabilia.

Customers can choose from several options, including traditional, float, box, plaque service, and more. Float framing entails the use of double glass with see-through edges, which makes it appear as if the framed piece is suspended in the air. For box framing, the store uses a wooden box base with lamination.

Art Galaxy also carries several types of glass and acrylic coverings, including museum glass (the highest quality product on the market), clear acrylic, and premium clear glass.

For customers who need guidance in choosing the best frame, the store’s experts are on hand to provide advice. The turnaround time is typically less than two weeks, with the option to accommodate urgent requests at no additional cost. Repair services for broken glass, water-damaged matting, and warped and wrinkled prints are also available.

Art Galaxy has been in the business for over 17 years. The store is committed to serving and supporting the local community. They pride themselves on excellent workmanship, friendly service, and guaranteed customer satisfaction. With the recent update, the family-operated local business is making quality and affordable framing available to everyone in the greater Germantown area.

One satisfied customer wrote this review, “I’ve worked with Sung on various projects ranging from client photo framing requests to antique map mounting and framing. You can guarantee a quality product and fast turnaround every time you walk through the door.”

Framing by Art Galaxy is offered in one location at this time in Germantown, MD which is in Montgomery County but may expand to more storefronts in the future. Art Galaxy is very flexible about different art framing jobs so if you need something framed in some way, contact Art Galaxy via phone or email today to ask if your project can be handled and supported by their team.

All customers receive free quotes and a satisfaction guarantee. Just contact Art Galaxy to see if your request can be supported.

According to another satisfied customer, “Last minute gifting for a Very Important Wife… Needed it to be professionally done right, didn’t need it to cost an arm and a leg just because it’s a rush job, but did need the WOW factor… Consider it done! This is definitely my Go-To spot from now on & I highly recommend you make it yours too! Thanks again! #lifesaver”

Check out other 5-star reviews on Google Business Page or Yelp.

Yelp Page: https://www.yelp.com/biz/framing-by-art-galaxy-germantown

Google Page: https://g.page/r/CQ12UBlwKZRuEBA

Interested parties can call (301) 540-9055 or email: artgalaxyframing@gmail.com

Visit https://framinggermantownmd.wixsite.com/artgalaxy for more info.

Contact Info:

Name: Sung Han

Email: Send Email

Organization: Art Galaxy Inc.

Address: 19725 Germantown Rd. #C, Germantown, MD 20874, United States

Phone: +1-301-540-9055

Website: http://framinggermantownmd.com/

Release ID: 89037447