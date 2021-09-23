Montgomery MD Picture Framing Custom Design For Traditional Artwork Announced

Montgomery, MD - Framing By Art Galaxy (301-540-9055) announces that it has updated its custom framing services. Customers can now frame digital images mounted on acrylic, diplomas, memorabilia, or fine art pieces with ease.

With the goal of simplified framing especially during the current health crisis, Framing By Art Galaxy in Germantown, MD has expanded its portfolio of services to include online consultations. The company helps customers choose the right frame for their precious items.

More details can be found at https://framinggermantownmd.wixsite.com/artgalaxy

Framing by Art Galaxy in Germantown, MD now offers services for Acrylic wall art. They can now mount digital images on face mounted acrylic using stand-offs giving that appealing professional appearance that will provide the wow factor to your image!

The announcement solidifies the commitment of the framing company to place its customers first. Having helped thousands of clients since 2004, Framing by Art Galaxy understands the importance of framing in home decorations and offers an extensive array of options, from traditional wood frames to more retro plastic/metal alternatives.

The company discusses some of the more important things to consider when choosing a custom framing company. The first is to understand one’s personal style and to have a general idea of what one is looking for. Some questions to ask would be, “Where am I going to hang this?”, “What is my personal style?”, and “How big do I want the frame to be?”

This helps to significantly improve the selection process. Even having a general idea of what one wants will help Framing By Art Galaxy decide which frame would be best suitable for their client’s needs.

That said, the company asks customers to still keep an open mind when selecting their frames. Custom framing is a collaborative process, often with the customer and the company reaching a compromise to achieve the best look. This is especially important for smaller spaces.

Good framing can last a lifetime, and it’s important for Framing By Art Galaxy that its customers are satisfied with their work. Because the framed works can be given as heirlooms, clients can ask for museum-quality mat boards and UV protective glass for long-lasting protection.

Aside from custom framing, the company also offers traditional picture framing, float framing, canvas framing, box framing, oval framing, mirror framing, and digital acrylic services. Its services can be used for diplomas, sports jerseys, sports memorabilia, newspaper, family photos, and awards.

The family-owned company takes pride in its competitive-priced packages and fast home delivery services.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://framinggermantownmd.wixsite.com/artgalaxy

All customers receive free quotes and a satisfaction guarantee. Just contact Art Galaxy to see if your request can be supported.

According to another satisfied customer, “Last minute gifting for a Very Important Wife… Needed it to be professionally done right, didn’t need it to cost an arm and a leg just because it’s a rush job, but did need the WOW factor… Consider it done! This is definitely my Go-To spot from now on & I highly recommend you make it yours too! Thanks again! #lifesaver”

