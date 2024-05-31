Monthly Household Bill Financial Optimization For Job Loss Victims Launched

Recession Resister is offering a fully managed financial optimization program for job loss victims following its latest service expansion.

Recession Resister has announced the latest version of its program to help recently laid-off professionals immediately reduce their monthly bills and offers a combined-arms approach with both contract negotiation and bill auditing going back four years.

The company explains that around 80% of people in the US could be overpaying for their bills. When a sudden job loss occurs, this places immediate stress on families who are likely to find their budget stretched, and by managing their monthly contracts, Recession Resister provides a solution.

The US, like many countries around the world in the cost of living crisis, continues to struggle with job losses. According to Statista, around 3.2 million people were fired or made redundant last month, leaving many households struggling to make ends meet.

The stress is only underscored by data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showing that consumers spent an average of $6,081 per month in 2022 - a figure that continues to climb due to inflation and other economic factors.

With the Bill Saver program from Recession Resister, clients can simplify the process of reducing their monthly expenses. They just have to upload their current service contracts through a secure online portal, and Recession Resister's team of negotiators will contact every company on their behalf.

Within six weeks, they will present clients with new rate options from their existing service providers, and clients then have full control over whether to accept the new deal or maintain their existing arrangement.

The Bill Saver program is risk-free, making it ideally suited to job loss victims. Recession Resister does not charge any upfront fees for their services, instead choosing to take 50% of the savings achieved through successful negotiations.

A spokesperson states: "Chances are your monthly costs for services have increased consistently over time without you noticing, or that they include hidden fees, old charges that should have disappeared, or some other gotcha that you may not even know about. We evaluate this for you."

