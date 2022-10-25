Moonstake to Attend The World's First Staking Summit Hosted by Staking Rewards

SINGAPORE, Oct 25, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Moonstake is pleased to announce we will be attending the world's first staking summit hosted by the staking industry's leading data aggregator Staking Rewards on 8th November, 2022. The event sets out to gather the foremost experts and investors from across the industry, with big name speakers from Ethereum, Cosmos, Polkadot, and many more, to explore where crypto's rapidly growing $300+ billion staking ecosystem goes after the Ethereum Merge. Our advisor, Michael Burgess, will attend the event as a panel speaker on the topic of staking.



The Staking Summit by Staking Rewards is part of Lisbon's Blockchain Month and it aims to tackle some of staking's thorniest questions as it advances towards institutional adoption, as well as validator and governance best practices, and behavioral insights. The event will comprise of keynote presentations, panels and discussion groups. It is sponsored by leading industry names such as Obol Labs, Luganodes, Tencent, Meta Pool, Allnodes, Ankr, Tenderize, GlobalStake, Sikka Money and Staking Facilities. The Staking Summit will be held at LX Factory in Lisbon from 9AM to 7PM, and limited to 500 attendees. There will also be an exclusive party for VIP ticket holders afterwards. For more information and to book your tickets, please visit:



Moonstake started the staking business in 2020 with the aim to create the largest staking network in Asia. Since then, we have developed the most user-friendly Web Wallet and Mobile Wallet (iOS / Android) with support for over 2000 cryptocurrencies. After a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, Moonstake's total staking assets have grown rapidly to reach $1 Billion, allowing Moonstake to become one of the top 10 staking providers globally. Currently, Moonstake supports 17 leading PoS assets including Cosmos, IRISnet, Ontology, Harmony, Tezos, Cardano, Qtum, Polkadot, Quras, Centrality, Orbs (Ethereum and Polygon), IOST, TRON, Shiden, FIO, Everscale, and Oasis. As a Verified Provider of the StakingRewards Verified Provider Program (VPP) and top 10 staking provider worldwide, Moonstake is excited to join The Staking Summit to share our thoughts and insights with other leading PoS players.



Founded in 2017, Staking Rewards is the central information hub and leading data aggregator for the crypto staking industry. It provides insights and investment tools for private and institutional investors through unbiased and live staking market data, simplifying portfolio and calculator tools, and deep research analysis about the staking industry. The Staking Rewards API feed is being used by major companies like Coinbase and Bitcoin Suisse.



Speaking on the objective of the summit, Staking Rewards CEO Mirko Schmiedl, said: "Outside of Bitcoin, mining is dead and Proof of Stake is the new king. But for an industry with such huge monetary value, surprisingly little discussion and collaboration is happening between different protocols. We need to fix that. The more we can learn from each other, the more robust and valuable the ecosystem as a whole will be. This is what The Staking Summit sets out to achieve, to answer the collective question: where does staking go next?"



Representing Moonstake staking provider at the summit as a panel speaker, Advisor Michael Burgess said: "As one of Asia's largest staking providers, we're honored to be a part of the inaugural Staking Summit in Lisbon. It allows Moonstake to showcase its progress, gain prominence, and acquire insights into trends from industry leaders. We look forward to convene with leading PoS players across the world and discuss how we can work to accelerate the growth of the staking ecosystem as a whole."



About Moonstake



Moonstake is the world's leading staking service provider that develops and operates decentralized wallet services for businesses and individuals. Since its launch in April 2020, Moonstake has partnered with 27 leading platform providers, including Cardano's constituent Emurgo, developer of the Polkadot-connected blockchain Astar Network Stake Technologies, and the TRON Network with over 50 million users. In May 2021, Moonstake further enhanced its corporate credibility by becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of OIO Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange. Using blockchain technology, Moonstake aims to progress toward a world where anyone can easily make use of highly secure and reliable digital asset management tools.



About Moonstake's staking business



For the staking industry, which has grown into a 630-billion dollar market as of September 2021, Moonstake provides a decentralized staking service that does not require user deposits, and supports nodes around the world in addition to its own validator nodes. Moonstake currently supports the staking of 17 blockchains. With a total staking assets of 1.8 billion USD and a global user base, the company ranked third out of more than 10,000 providers worldwide in June of the same year.



About Staking Rewards



Staking Rewards is the leading data aggregator for the rapidly growing $300 billion+ crypto staking industry, used by more than 400,000 investors, analysts, and crypto community enthusiasts globally.



