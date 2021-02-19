Moonstake Collaboration Webinar: "CENTRALIZED OR DECENTRALIZED - How can institutions ensure their digital assets are safe and secure"

SINGAPORE, Feb 19, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Moonstake will hold a joint webinar with Tokenize Xchange and Merkle Science about "CENTRALIZED OR DECENTRALIZED - How can institutions ensure their digital assets are safe and secure" on 24th of Feb, 2021. It will be held from 3PM Singapore time.







It has been a remarkable year in which the cryptocurrency rose and some central banks together with financial institutions have started to recognise the potential of the cryptocurrency digital market, and are trying to adapt it at a country level.



However with the massive price surge and adoption, the need to secure the digital assets has become ever more important. Moreover, institutions might not be aware of the various platforms and setup, be it decentralized or centralized, available for them to store and earn yields from.



This webinar is a valuable opportunity to hear the opinions of experts about security at scale in digital asset management. So please come and join us.



About this Webinar:

TOPIC: "CENTRALIZED OR DECENTRALIZED - How can institutions ensure their digital assets are safe and secure"

DATE & TIME: 24th of Feb, 3PM in Singapore time (GMT+8)

SPEAKERS:

- Lawrence Lin, CEO of Moonstake

- Hong Qi Yu, CEO of Tokenize Exchange

- Ian Lee, VP of Business Development of Merkle Science



MODERATOR: Roy Kek,Co-founder & Managing Director, DIFY



IN THIS WEBINAR, YOU WILL LEARN:

- What are the advantages of DeFi over traditional finance in order to encourage more allocation of assets from institutions?

- How does cryptocurrency and blockchain address the issues of privacy and cybersecurity pertaining to digital asset protection?

- What are some of the Non-Financial Risks in DeFi that you can share with investors?

- In a DeFi Scenario, What kind of implementation or security layer will help to reduce the risk of the platform being hacked or misused or system not responding due various reasons.

- And more useful information from our panel of experts.



Pre-registration is required to participate, so please register from the link below. RSVP Today to take advantage of this free webinar.

https://bit.ly/2NJ7aLt



About Moonstake



Moonstake was recently established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Moonstake develops a staking pool protocol and provides business services through partners and companies.



Moonstake aims to be the largest staking pool network in Asia by providing an active environment for crypto asset holders. Establishing a clear partnership roadmap with Moonstake represents another significant milestone for continuing to strengthen ties with leading platforms across Asia's burgeoning Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) ecosystem. Partnership has been announced with Emurgo, Ontology and NEO to boost staking adoption, Binarystar, Japan's biggest blockchain hub, OIO Holdings Limited (SGX: OIO), a Singapore Catalist-Listed company. Industry's reputed advisors, such as Lisk and Lawrence Lim of RAMP DEFI support Moonstake's innovative journey.



With a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, we expanded our business and as of now, our total staking assets exceeded over USD 380 Million.



About Tokenize Xchange



Tokenize Xchange is a platform that enables users to buy and sell established and emerging digital currencies. It has received conditional approval from the Securities Commission Malaysia. As an approved platform, Tokenize Malaysia can now accept clients with its digital asset exchange being recognised as a safe and secure platform.



About Merkle Science



Merkle Science provides blockchain transaction monitoring and intelligence solutions for crypto asset service providers, financial institutions and government agencies to detect, investigate and prevent money laundering, terrorist financing and other criminal activities. Merkle Science is headquartered in Singapore with offices in Bangalore and Tokyo and backed by Digital Currency Group, Kenetic, SGInnovate and LuneX.



About DIFY Singapore



DIFY is Singapore's leading integrated communications agency in the blockchain and financial technologies industry. Since its inception in June 2018, DIFY has worked with over 70 blockchain projects to meet their communication goals, which includes Binance, Wanchain, Huobi, Smart Dubai Government among others. While working on both local and regional projects, DIFY has also expanded its presence across Southeast Asia, with partnerships and expertise in Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. Website:



