Moonstake Partners with DeFi.org to Accelerate Innovative New Crypto and DeFi Projects

SINGAPORE, Jun 10, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - DeFi.org and Moonstake announced today that they agreed on a partnership as part of the DeFi.org accelerator. Moonstake will join as a partner at the accelerator, whose founding partners are Binance and Orbs. Through this collaboration, Moonstake will take an active part in screening and supporting the portfolio companies and promote research, training, events, and conferences with the goal to increase awareness and adoption of Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology.



Moonstake launched its staking business in 2020 with the aim to create the largest staking network in Asia. Since then, we have developed the most user-friendly Web Wallet and Mobile Wallet (iOS/Android) with support for over 2000 cryptocurrencies. After a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, Moonstake's total staking assets have grown rapidly to reach $1 Billion, allowing Moonstake to become one of the top 10 staking providers globally. Currently, Moonstake supports 12 high-demand staking coins: Cosmos, IRIS, Ontology, Harmony, Tezos, Cardano, Qtum, Polkadot, Quras, Centrality, Orbs, and IOST.



Meanwhile, DeFi.org is an accelerator that helps bootstrap new projects and DeFi protocols and launch the next wave of innovation. It is a joint venture by Orbs and the industry leader Binance. The accelerator is dedicated to supporting research, development of open-source software, and community engagement and to assist promising projects that are built on the principles of fair distribution, community ownership, innovation, responsible approach to risk, sustainable economics and composability with the broader ecosystem.



Lawrence Lin, CEO of Moonstake, says: "As a top 10 global staking provider, Moonstake is happy to collaborate with DeFi.org, an accelerator founded by our partner Orbs and the leading global exchange Binance, to help innovative new projects in the crypto and DeFi space launch on the market. With over 1 billion USD worth of assets staked on our platform, a strong lineup of staking coins supported, and a seasoned development team, Moonstake can offer great liquidity injection opportunities as well as valuable technical consultancy for portfolio companies of the DeFi.org ecosystem."



Daniel Peled, President of Orbs, says: "Liquidity and development efforts are always some of the top concerns of startups in the crypto and DeFi spaces. This is why we've partnered with the world-leading staking platform Moonstake. We're confident that this collaboration will bring great value to DeFi.org team of industry experts and will help accelerate new projects in the fields of development and liquidity."



About Moonstake



Moonstake was recently established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Moonstake develops a staking pool protocol and provides business services through partners and companies.



Moonstake aims to be the largest staking pool network in Asia by providing an active environment for crypto asset holders. Establishing a clear partnership roadmap with Moonstake represents another significant milestone for continuing to strengthen ties with leading platforms across Asia's burgeoning Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) ecosystem. Partnerships have been announced with Emurgo, Ontology and NEO to boost staking adoption, Binarystar, Japan's biggest blockchain hub, OIO Holdings Limited (SGX: OIO), a Singapore-listed company. Industry's reputed advisors, such as Lisk and Lawrence Lim of RAMP DEFI support Moonstake's innovative journey.



With a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, we expanded our business and as of now, our total staking assets exceeded over USD 1 billion.



About DeFi.org



The DeFi.org Accelerator is dedicated to supporting research, development of open-source software, and community engagement. The accelerator looks for projects that are built on the principles of fair distribution, community ownership, innovation, responsible approach to risk, sustainable economics and composability with the broader ecosystem.



Participants get a variety of benefits, including mentorship, funding opportunities, and market exposure.



Interested teams can apply to participate at https://DeFi.org/



