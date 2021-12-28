Moonstake to Support Staking of Everscale (EVER) in 2022

SINGAPORE, Dec 28, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Moonstake announced today it will implement staking support for EVER, the native coin of the Everscale blockchain, which was rebranded from FreeTON earlier this month, in early 2022. With this update, Moonstake Wallet users can now send, receive, and own EVER on both the web and mobile versions. Moonstake is the world's first multi-asset wallet for EVER, as EVER has only been supported by dedicated EVER wallets until now.



Moonstake launched its staking business in 2020 with the aim to create the largest staking network in Asia. Since then, it has developed the most user-friendly Web Wallet and Mobile Wallet (iOS/Android) with support for over 2,000 cryptocurrencies. Currently, Moonstake supports 14 high-demand staking coins: Cosmos, IRIS, Ontology, Harmony, Tezos, Cardano, Qtum, Polkadot, Quras, Centrality, Orbs, IOST, TRON, and Shiden. After a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, Moonstake's total staking assets have grown rapidly to reach $1.8 Billion and by June 2021, Moonstake was the third best staking provider in the world out of 15,000 staking providers worldwide. In March 2021, the company entered DeFi with Muse.Finance, a DeFi platform, and will continue to expand into the DeFi business.



Meanwhile, Everscale Network is a blockchain made up of DAOs called sub-governance. Everscale is an SDK with Solidity and C++ compilers, APIs, 13 programming languages, and client libraries for all popular platforms, local nodes for DApp testing, CLI tools, DeFi, NFT, tokenization, and governance. It has powerful developer tools such as a decentralized browser and a range of wallets that empower many applications. Everscale is a new and unique blockchain design that combines a scalable distributed world computer with the distributed operating system Ever OS.



Previously, Everscale, known as Free TON at the time, hosted a social media sharing campaign to engage their community in staking support on Moonstake. This campaign helped Free TON gain nearly 7,000 engagements and over 1,200 shares. Since then, Moonstake has been working with Everscale to support sending and receiving EVER, and has now also decided to implement staking support.



With Everscale's large global community, Moonstake plans to offer new user experiences and exciting opportunities through a variety of events in 2022.



About Moonstake



Moonstake was recently established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Moonstake develops a staking pool protocol and provides business services through partners and companies.



Moonstake aims to be the largest staking pool network in Asia by providing an active environment for crypto asset holders. Establishing a clear partnership roadmap with Moonstake represents another significant milestone for continuing to strengthen ties with leading platforms across Asia's burgeoning Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) ecosystem. Partnerships have been announced with Emurgo, Ontology and NEO to boost staking adoption, Binarystar, Japan's biggest blockchain hub, OIO Holdings Limited (SGX: OIO), a Singapore-listed company. Industry's reputed advisors, such as Lisk and Lawrence Lim of RAMP DEFI support Moonstake's innovative journey.



With a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, we expanded our business and as of now, our total staking assets exceeded over USD 1 billion.



About Everscale



Everscale is a new and unique blockchain design that proposes a scalable decentralized world computer, paired with a distributed operating system. The network is based on a platform called Ever OS, capable of processing millions of transactions per second, with Turing-complete smart contracts and decentralized user interfaces.



Everscale presents some new and unique properties, such as dynamic multithreading, soft majority consensus and distributed programming, which enable it to be scalable, fast and secure at the same time. It is governed by a decentralized community founded upon meritocratic principles via Soft Majority Voting protocol.



Everscale has powerful developer tools, such as compilers for Solidity and C++, SDK and API, client libraries ported to more than 20 languages and platforms, a range of decentralized browsers and wallets empowering many applications in DeFi, NFT, tokenization and governance domains.



