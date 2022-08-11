Moovkart - One Stop Shop for Special Needs Medical Equipments

—

One out of every four adults in the United States lives with a disability. The needs of these individuals are varied, as is the inventory of medical equipment provided by Moovkart.



Moovkart is an online shop that carries a complete line of medical products, including mobility products, wheelchairs, sleep surfaces, sleep and respiratory products, beds, self-assist products, power-operated wheelchairs, rehabilitation products, bariatric products, patient room equipment, personal care products and electrotherapy devices and more.



Senior citizens or patients that are mobility restricted might need a steerable knee walker as it provides a more reliable and comfortable alternative to crutches.



Besides looking for an effective mobility solution, customers can also shop in Moovkart based on categories such as mobility aids, respiratory, patient room needs, bathroom safety, daily living aids, sleep therapy, and home health.



The best-selling equipment is the Adjustable Folding Cane Seat that also functions as an Aluminum Alloy Crutch Chair that is anti-slip, lightweight and as a walking stick for senior citizens. The 2-in-1 folding cane seat works as a seat to rest on when opened, and as a cane when closed, making it the perfect tool for the elderly, people with limited mobility, or people who need physical rehabilitation.



“I have just had a total knee replacement and the bath lift is excellent as it enables me to swing my legs into the bath and shower off whilst seated. Perfect answer to washing after an immobilizing operation.” commented a satisfied customer.



“We have seen people whose lives have been drastically altered because of a disability and a lack of access to proper medical equipment. We work hard to make sure that lack of equipment doesn’t get in the way of people living their lives.” said a spokesperson from Moovkart.



The team of experts at Moovkart makes it their mission to carry out continuous research into consumer requirements and a clear focus on quality. A careful selection and development process has occurred resulting in an innovative and quality range of mobility and healthcare products enabling consumers to live a more independent lifestyle.



“We aim to feature reliable, tried and tested products at prices that offer genuine value.” the spokesperson added.



For more information on the durable, medical equipments for special needs, please visit https://moovkart.com/.

Website: https://moovkart.com/



