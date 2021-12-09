MORAI and dSPACE to Co-develop Autonomous Driving Validation Simulator

MORAI-dSPACE deal greenlights co-simulation development

Integrating the strengths of both companies to generate synergy across autonomous driving testing and validation efforts

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MORAI, the leading developer of full-stack autonomous driving simulation technology in Korea, has signed an MOU with autonomous driving solutions leader, dSPACE Korea to work together in developing co-simulation solutions.



An autonomous driving simulator requires a core engine, which MORAI designs, develops, and distributes to some 100 clients, chief among them Hyundai Mobis, Naver Labs, and Samsung Engineering. With financial backing by some of Korea's largest companies, such as Naver, Hyundai Motor Company, Kakao Ventures, and Atinum Investment, MORAI successfully completed a series A funding round earlier this year.

One of MORAI's key technologies is the automated generation of digital twins using HD map data, which allows for the building of large simulation environments. In autonomous driving validation, safety and reliability must be proven through repetitive testing, which has is why MORAI's technology is held in such high esteem in the field of autonomous vehicle validation.

In addition to developing simulation technologies, MORAI has continuously focused on building interfaces to connect with different simulation platforms. The new partnership will see MORAI collaborate with dSPACE in developing co-simulation solutions that will create a toolchain that draws from the strengths of both companies.

MORAI CEO Jiwon Jung stated, "Co-simulation can create powerful simulation platforms that integrate the strengths of different solutions. Advances in autonomous driving technology are accelerating, and we are working to match this pace of development so we can contribute to safely commercializing autonomous driving technology."

About MORAI

MORAI (www.morai.ai was founded in 2018 as a startup by former KAIST autonomous driving researchers dedicated to creating autonomous driving simulation platforms, and has since started to provide simulation software for verifying the safety and reliability of self-driving systems. MORAI is the first Korean company to have independently developed a full-stack self-driving simulation solution which includes the core simulation engine. MORAI currently supplies industry, research organizations, and universities with autonomous driving simulation solutions, and is looking to form partnerships with companies from around the world. With a team of over 70 experts dedicated to their respective fields, Naver, Hyundai Motor Company, Kakao Ventures, Korea Credit Guarantee Fund, and other major Korean industry players recognized MORAI's potential by participating in seed and series A funding rounds. More recently, Atinum Investment participated in a bridge funding round in early 2021.

About dSPACE

dSPACE is a leading provider of simulation and validation solutions worldwide for developing networked, autonomous, and electrically-powered vehicles. Automotive manufacturers and their suppliers in particular use the company's range of end-to-end solutions to test the software and hardware components in their new vehicles long before a new model is allowed on the road. Not only is dSPACE a sought-after partner in vehicle development, engineers also rely on our know-how at dSPACE when it comes to aerospace and industrial automation. Our portfolio ranges from end-to-end solutions for simulation and validation to engineering and consulting services as well as training and support. With approximately 1,900 employees worldwide, dSPACE is headquartered in Paderborn, Germany, has three project centers in Germany, and serves customers through regional dSPACE companies in the USA, the UK, France, Japan, China, Croatia, and South Korea.

