More than 100,000 SKUs of Electrical Components Goes Digital on ElectGo.com: A B2B E-Commerce Platform

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 25 August 2021 - ElectGo.com is a B2B e-commerce industrial marketplace that focuses on Electrical, Control, Lighting, and Safety Products. It caters to products to meet the demands and shift of buying behaviour in recent years.

With the increasing number of third-party manufacturers in the market claiming that they sell only genuine products, customers are more doubtful about using these products that will cause damage to their expensive assets and equipment in the long run.

This has brought ElectGo.com to collaborate with trusted brands such as 3M, ABB, Brady, Omron, Onset, Panduit, Schneider Electric, Werma, Weidmuller, and other major brands to ensure authenticity and genuinity of all the products offered on the platform, authorised distributor letters and certifications provided upon request.

ElectGo.com continues its expansion by working with other leading international industrial partners in the region.

Today, ElectGo.com has grown over 100,000 SKUs of electrical components, ranging from data loggers, tower lights, programmable logic controllers , power supply, electrical tapes, variable speed drives, personal safety equipment and more. Furthermore, with the recent increase in the adoption of Electric Vehicles, ElectGo.com has recently listed a series of electrical charging systems from vendors specialising in the EV market.

ElectGo hopes to alleviate the shopping experience to provide a seamless transaction for our buyers from different countries. Membership sign up is free for everyone with no hidden charges to enjoy additional discounts, benefits, and keeping up-to-date with the latest promotions. Furthermore, with new built-in features such as product selector and the product recommendation tool, ElectGo.com aims to bring convenience and efficiency for buyers to enhance their buying experience.

With Singapore being a regional logistic hub for major logistic firms, ElectGo.com will be able to support their customers locally and globally, with fulfilment centres currently located in Singapore and Indonesia. In addition, ElectGo.com aims to provide prompt delivery to its customers and has an excellent customer service team to assist and respond quickly to customer's inquiries.

On top of all, ElectGo.com also provides relevant industrial updates such as articles, white papers, and solutions that help buyers better understand the products and keep updated with the latest industrial news.

ElectGo positions themselves as a value-added platform to supply products to fulfil its customer's needs for installation, upgrading, replacement as well as projects.



