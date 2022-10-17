More than 15,000 UOB colleagues, customers and beneficiaries united at UOB Global Heartbeat Run/Walk to raise a record of over S$2 million for 26 charities

UOB in Singapore raised more than S$1.46 million for four beneficiaries in Singapore to provide children in need with food support and a digital future

SINGAPORE, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 15,000 UOB colleagues, customers, and beneficiaries rallied together for the Bank's annual UOB Global Heartbeat Run/Walk event, raising a record of more than S$2 million[1] to improve the lives of disadvantaged children and families from 26 beneficiaries.



Mr Wee Ee Cheong, UOB’s Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (centre), presented a cheque of funds raised by UOB in Singapore to Ms Rae Lee, Director, Philanthropic Partnership and Engagement, Community Chest and the beneficiaries.

The UOB Global Heartbeat Run/Walk is an annual flagship volunteering and fundraising programme held globally across 18 markets. In line with the Bank's brand promise to do right by its communities, the funds raised in Singapore will be channelled primarily towards providing food support and bridging the digital divide. Four local beneficiaries – namely Food from the Heart, Children's Wishing Well, Care Community Services Society, and President's Challenge – will use the funds to bolster ongoing efforts aimed at improving the lives of disadvantaged families and better equipping children with digital tools and skills through digital literacy workshops.

Mr Wee Ee Cheong, UOB's Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are dedicated to doing right by our communities by supporting the social development of the communities where we operate. Each year, UOB employees show their giving nature through various volunteerism efforts, the largest of which is our annual UOB Global Heartbeat Run/Walk. I hope that the amount raised from the event will contribute to the lives of our beneficiaries in a meaningful way, by helping them to meet their daily living needs, and equipping them with tools to meet the demands of a digital future," he said.

Mr Chew Sutat, Chairman of Community Chest, said, "Through the UOB Heartbeat Run/Walk, UOB has creatively engaged and rallied the community and their business partners to do good together. Our longstanding partnership has enabled us to channel donations to communities in need like children from lower-income families, and exemplifies the value of collaborative, sustained giving. I hope other companies will join us to enable giving as a part of living, so that together we can build a caring and inclusive home for all."

Numerous fundraising activities were also organised by UOB employees over the past two months, such as singing performance, fitness challenge, charity sales including selling ice cream, artwork by UOB Painting of the Year artists and scarves, as well as volunteering for food donation drive to beneficiaries.

UOB Heartbeat returns for a physical run and walk

The 16th edition of the flagship event resumes the annual tradition of an in-person event being held at Stadium Roar, Singapore Sports Hub. In addition to Singapore, four other markets namely Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam, also held a physical UOB Heartbeat Run/Walk event on the same day.



Mr Wee and the participants took a walk around the stadium to show their support despite the heavy rain this morning.

More than 7,600 UOB colleagues, customers and beneficiaries signed up to take part in the Heartbeat Run/Walk event this year. Despite the heavy rain this morning, Mr Wee, together with participants, continued to keep the good going by walking around the stadium to show their support for the event. In total, UOB in Singapore raised S$1.46 million for the four local beneficiaries. Mr Wee presented the cheque for the funds raised to Ms Rae Lee, Director, Philanthropic Partnership and Engagement from Community Chest and the beneficiaries at the event. Participants were also invited to a carnival where they enjoyed fun games, performances and activities catered for both the children and the adults.



Mr Wee interacting with children from local beneficiaries at the carnival booths.



Ms Jane Surin's 4-year-old daughter, Shayera, and 3-year-old son Zayne are beneficiaries of the School Goodie Bag programme under Food from the Heart. They have been receiving food support through this programme for close to half a year.

Ms Surin said, "I am a single mum and have to take up odd jobs to make ends meet. That makes me extremely busy and exhausted on most days, so I rely heavily on childcare and other aids that we are eligible for to help me pull through day to day. The food support from the School Goodie Bag programme is definitely something that my kids and I look forward to every month, and I am very glad that UOB Heartbeat Run/Walk event is helping us and many other families in need."

Building on the successful virtual editions in the past two years, this year also comprised a virtual component opened to UOB colleagues and their families. Held from 22 August to 16 October 2022, the Virtual Challenge saw over 4,000 participants running, walking, and cycling over 250,000 kilometres. For every kilometre achieved, UOB will donate S$1 to the UOB Heartbeat Fund in Singapore, up to a total of S$250,000.

Mr Shine Yuh-Jer, a UOB employee who is one of the top Singapore contributors for the Virtual Challenge, contributed an impressive 1,896km through cycling. As an avid athlete, he signed up for the challenge in end August and clocked between 200km to 300km per week. He said, "I strongly believe in giving back to the community. I am really supportive of UOB Heartbeat and will contribute and take part in this initiative however and whenever I can. I am glad that I can align my passion of cycling with the challenge and in fact, the challenge has motivated me to add on even more mileage to my cycling routine."

The UOB Heartbeat Run/Walk is part of the Bank's ongoing UOB Heartbeat Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, which aims to create sustainable good for more caring and inclusive societies through corporate philanthropy, stakeholder partnerships and employee participation. Guided by the Bank's Values of Honour, Enterprise, Unity and Commitment, UOB draws together colleagues, customers and business partners to make a positive difference to our communities.

About UOB

UOB is a leading bank in Asia with a global network of around 500 offices in 19 countries and territories in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Since its incorporation in 1935, UOB has grown organically and through a series of strategic acquisitions. UOB is rated among the world's top banks: Aa1 by Moody's Investors Service and AA- by both S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings. In Asia, UOB operates through its head office in Singapore and banking subsidiaries in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, as well as branches and representative offices across the region.

For more than eight decades, generations of UOB employees have carried through the entrepreneurial spirit, the focus on long-term value creation and an unwavering commitment to do what is right for our customers and our colleagues.

We believe in being a responsible financial services provider and we are committed to making a difference in the lives of our stakeholders and in the communities in which we operate. Just as we are dedicated to helping our customers manage their finances wisely and to grow their businesses, UOB is steadfast in our support of the social development of art, children and education, doing right by our communities.

[1] As of 14 October 2022