More than 830,000 visitors attend 31st HKTDC Hong Kong Book Fair





The HKTDC Hong Kong Book Fair, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), concluded today. The event welcomed more than 830,000 visitors during its seven-day fair period, running concurrently with the HKTDC Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and the debut HKTDC World of Snacks.





The HKTDC Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo showcased a broad selection of sports and leisure products and services, allowing visitors to try out different experiences, discover new interests and make good use of their leisure time.



