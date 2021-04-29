More than 90 Local Enterprises Recognised by GS1 Hong Kong’s Consumer Caring Scheme 2020

70% Consumers Feel More Confident in Consumer Caring Companies

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 29 April 2021 - GS1 Hong Kong (GS1 HK) today announced the result of the 10th Consumer Caring Scheme, honouring 91 local companies for their consumer-centric practices. 37% of the recognised companies are from cosmetics, personal care and healthcare sectors, whereas household products and F&B companies made up 23% and 20% of the total awardees respectively. This highlights that despite the raging pandemic, many companies are still committed to maintaining quality products and services in hope to thrive through the crisis. Award presentation ceremony will be held on 10th June 2021 at the S200 meeting room series in Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre after the GS1 HK Summit, where Dr. Bernard Chan, Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, will deliver a speech at the officiating session.









Since its inception 10 years ago, the "Consumer Caring Scheme" has commended more than 150 companies that demonstrated excellence in customer service. In 2021, more than half of the companies (49 companies) received the endorsement for 5 consecutive years or more - 12 companies were recognised for "10 Years", 29 companies for "5+ Years" and 8 companies for "5 Years". This showed Hong Kong business community always pursues consumer care as top priority by making continuous improvement to enhance customer experience and satisfaction.

Commissioned by GS1 HK, a consumer survey conducted by KANTAR Hong Kong ('Consumer Survey') revealed that 73% of the respondents feel more confident in the companies with "Consumer Caring" logo. The result indicated the Scheme's high level of integrity and credibility, supported by strong trust from the industry and public stakeholders. Being assessed based on the "4C" principles and core values, including "Consumer Centric", "Conforming to Commitment", "Championing Quality" and "Caring for Staff", the recognised companies are evaluated through field visits, interviews and the above-mentioned Consumer Survey, with reference to the internationally-acclaimed Efficient Consumer Response (ECR). The assessment concludes companies' service and performance on consumer care. (Please refer to the Appendix for the Recognised Companies)

Ms. Anna Lin, Chief Executive of GS1 HK said, "I am pleased to see many new joint companies, such as suppliers of personal protective equipment and healthcare products, not only set sights on short-term benefits, but also consider customer centricity as the foundation to sustaining business in the long-run. As the prospects of local sectors like F&B and retail still look bleak in the current global economic woe, 'Consumer Caring Scheme' could essentially serve as an invaluable platform for companies to advocate their commitment to product and service excellence, which helps build consumer trust and positive brand image, paving way for them to stand out in the market."

Local business community has been proactively embracing high level of service standards even in pandemic. 17 new joint consumer caring companies have been selected this year, exceeding the number in the previous edition. One Health, a brand founded by the former researchers from the Institute for the Advancement of Chinese Medicine of the Hong Kong Baptist University, is one of them. "Pledged to stringent production and monitoring processes, our products have passed all safety tests set by world-class laboratories. We always put our customers first and listen to their needs and feedback, at the same time fostering positive environment for the community and the employees. The 'Consumer Caring Company' honour is a vote of confidence for our customers and team, offering customers a peace of mind to buy and consume whilst empowering employees to strive for excellence." Ms. Carry Yu, the company's Chief Executive Officer remarked.

Crowned with the "10 Years Award", Linson Global Seafood Trading Ltd. has remained committed to first-rate customer service for decades. Its General Manager Mr. Paul Lee said, "Having worked in seafood wholesale business for years, the Consumer Caring title has driven us to strive our best from time to time to supply clients with fresh, safe, high-quality seafood at reasonable price, which help us secure a good industry reputation. We are planning to extend our value chain to the retail sector to meet the market demands, carrying forward the time-honoured heritage and service to consumers."





For further details, please visit our website: https://www.gs1hk.org/industry-recognition/consumer-caring-scheme





Appendix

List of recognised companies of Consumer Caring Scheme 2020

(in alphabetical order by brand or company name)

10 Years Award 1 3M Hong Kong Ltd 7 Giormani 2 Autotoll Ltd 8 Linson Global Seafood Trading Ltd 3 Casablanca Hong Kong Ltd 9 Royal Medic (Holdings) Ltd 4 Cherry 10 Swire Coca-Cola HK 5 Chuan Chiong Co Ltd 11 ToolBox - a Gilman Group Company 6 Forewide Co (Retail) Ltd 12 Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd 5 Years + Award 1 AQ Bio Technology Group Ltd 16 Morita Biotech (HK) Co Ltd 2 Body-SOS 17 Nestlé Hong Kong Ltd 3 CATALO 18 Nu Life International (Asia) Ltd 4 Chan Yin Kee Co Ltd 19 Nu Skin Enterprises Hong Kong, LLC 5 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited 20 Original Taste Workshop Ltd 6 Colgate-Palmolive (H.K.) Ltd 21 SINOMAX 7 CR Care Co., Ltd 22 Smartech 8 Danny Catering Service Ltd 23 Swipe (HK) Ltd 9 FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Ltd - FRISO 24 Taste of Asia Group Ltd 10 Harmonic Health Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 25 Tiger Mark (HK) Ginsengs Co Ltd 11 Health Aims Organic Functional Product Specialty Shop 26 Tung Chun Soy Sauce and Canned Food Co Ltd 12 Hongkong Post 27 Watsons Water 13 Hung Fook Tong Holdings Ltd 28 YesNutri 14 Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd 29 Yummy House International Ltd 15 Memorigin Watch Co Ltd 5 Years Award 1 eprint Group Ltd 5 The International Medical Co Ltd - Ricqles 2 Hair Again 2000 6 wishh! 3 Imperial Parking (Hong Kong) Limited 7 Wyeth (Hong Kong) Holding Company Limited 4 Mead Johnson Nutrition (HK) Ltd 8 You Beauty Award Winners (of 2 or more consecutive years) 1 95 International Co Ltd - La Raine 16 Kopen Electrical Co., Ltd. – Ommi Care 2 Baa Baa Sheep Laundry 17 Kwok Kam Kee (HK) Ltd 3 Casa Republic (International) Limited - ITALO MODA 18 Lee Kum Kee 4 Chaisentomg Pharmaceutical Factory Ltd 19 Man Shun Cheong Enterprises Ltd 5 Come In Enterprises Co Ltd - HOMEI 20 MaxiPro (Asia) Ltd - Kakato Premium Pet Food 6 Crown Gas Stoves (Holdings) Co Ltd 21 Pricerite Home Ltd 7 CSL Mobile Limited 22 Purepro Water Hong Kong Limited 8 Deco Classic Ltd 23 Reckitt Benckiser Hong Kong Limited 9 DSG Energy Ltd 24 Tai Wo Tung Medicine Co Ltd 10 farmfresh330 25 Vitamin Boost Global Ltd 11 Imperial Enterprises Holdings Limited 26 Zhong An Ya (HK) Trading Ltd - U100 12 Kai Tak Cruise Terminal (managed and operated by Worldwide Cruise Terminals) 27 Zihua Embrocation 13 Kiwi House New Awardees 1 Anderson Food Supply (Hong Kong) Co., Limited 10 Hong Yip Service Company Limited - Harbour North 2 Aqua Plus Company Limited - AQUA PRO+TECH 11 One Health International Limited - One Health 3 CGA (H.K.) Limited - DIREACH 12 Premier Living (Enterprises) Co., Ltd. - Beauty Online™ 4 Classic Motor Service Ltd 13 Simply Satisfied International Limited - Souper 5 Cornerstone Renewable Energy Limited - SmartClassify 14 SYT Wellness 6 Everything Organic Ltd 15 Tenson Medicare Company Limited 7 Green World Pharmaceutical Limited 16 YHK Design Limited 8 Health Elite Club Ltd - Puerfons 17 Yick Fung Hong Cosmetic & Detergent Co., Ltd. - WayWay HK 9 International Warwick Limited - DoDoME

About GS1 Hong Kong

Founded by the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce in 1989, GS1 Hong Kong (GS1 HK) is the local chapter of GS1® , which supports companies' digitalisation to enhance supply chain transparency and efficiency, ensure product authenticity, and facilitate online and offline commerce with global supply chain standards (product identification key and barcode) and a full spectrum of standard-based platforms, solutions and services.

Currently, GS1 HK has around 8,000 corporate members covering close to 20 industries including retail consumer goods, food and food services, healthcare, apparel, logistics as well as information and technology. By engaging with communities of trading partners, industry organisations, government, and technology providers, GS1 HK is fostering a collaborative ecosystem with the vision of "Smarter Business, Better Life".

Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, GS1® is a not-for-profit, standards organisation that has 115 national chapters serving 150 economies globally.

For more information, please visit www.gs1hk.org .





#GS1HK