More COVID-19 Aid Arriving in Indonesia; Tanoto Foundation Donates Oxygen Concentrators

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach - 13 July 2021 - Following a donation of 500 tons of oxygen to hospitals in Indonesia last week, Tanoto Foundation joined Temasek Foundation and 14 other partners to donate 11,000 units of oxygen concentrators.

The first 1,500 units have been sent to Jakarta from the manufacturer in Shanghai today. Each unit can produce about 10 litres of oxygen per minute. The distribution of the concentrators to hospitals and health facilities are being co-ordinated by the Indonesia Ministry of Health.

Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Singapore Suryo Pratomo said, "A global pandemic like COVID-19 requires a global and collective response. We now have a very challenging situation, particularly in Jakarta. For my colleagues and I stationed overseas, we are eager to rally all friends of Indonesia and critical resources to tackle the situation. I am happy that the Indonesian community in Singapore are taking action to help our people in Indonesia."

This is the second time Tanoto Foundation has collaborated with Temasek Foundation. In late 2020, Tanoto Foundation partnered Temasek Foundation to jointly donate one MGI RNA extraction machine, one PCR testing machine and 10,000 test kits to Indonesia-based social enterprise GSI Lab. The donation package supported an additional 600 tests per day.

"As the COVID-19 situation evolves, Temasek Foundation continues to support our friends and neighbours in the region in this fight against the pandemic. We are glad to be able to secure oxygen concentrators for hospitals in Indonesia to provide vital oxygen support to patients. Indeed, no one is safe till everyone is safe. We are grateful to our partners including Tanoto Foundation who have made this joint donation possible," said Benedict Cheong, Chief Executive of Temasek Foundation International.

Last week, Tanoto Foundation, an independent philanthropy organisation established by Sukanto Tanoto and Tinah Bingei Tanoto in 1981, donated 500 tons of oxygen produced by pulp and paper maker APRIL Group's Indonesia operations based in Riau's Pangkalan Kerinci.

J. Satrijo Tanudjojo, Global CEO, Tanoto Foundation, said, "Tanoto Foundation is working hard to help meet the most pressing needs to curb the pandemic in Indonesia. Since the pandemic started last year, our relief aid has evolved from securing masks and PPEs from overseas to donating COVID-19 testing machines and expendables, and now, oxygen. We share the global concern for this emergency. Private sector and philanthropic organisations are important partners in supporting the Indonesia government's response efforts, and we urge more to come forward to assist in every way possible."





About Tanoto Foundation

Tanoto Foundation is an independent philanthropic organization founded by Sukanto Tanoto and Tinah Bingei Tanoto based on the belief that every person should have the opportunity to realize his or her full potential. Tanoto Foundation programs stem from the belief that quality education accelerates equal opportunity. We harness the transformative strength of education to realize people's full potential and improve lives. Tanoto Foundation focuses on making an impact in three areas: improving learning environments, future leaders development, as well as medical research and sciences.





