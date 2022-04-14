More Employers Are Looking to Hire Candidates with Broader Skillsets to Take Up Hybrid Roles

More employers (79%) are looking to hire candidates with a broader set of skills to take up hybrid roles in 2022 as compared to 71% in 2020.

80% of employers agree that there is a need for employees in hybrid roles to meet business objectives in the next two years.

Top Critical Core Skills employers are looking to hire for hybrid roles are Customer Orientation, Transdisciplinary Thinking, and Global Perspective. Additionally, the top technology skills are Web/ App Design and Development, AI/ Machine Learning, and Data Analysis.

About NTUC LearningHub

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 14 April 2022 - Businesses today are reassessing their workforce productivity as more employers (79%) are looking to hire candidates with a broader set of skills to take up hybrid roles in 2022. This is in comparison to 71% of employers in 2020. Hybrid roles continue to be instrumental as 80% of employers reveal that there is a need for employees in hybrid roles to meet business objectives in the next two years.These are some key findings from NTUC LearningHub's recently launched, where over 650 working professionals in Singapore were surveyed in December 2021. The respondents include both employers and employees from across the six main industry clusters in Singapore, to uncover a dual perspective about the current job market, emerging jobs and skills, as well as the training landscape."Hybrid roles can be defined as roles that require a mix of different skillsets to meet workplace demands. With the emergence of new technologies bringing about digital disruption at the workplace, tasks and jobs continue to be redesigned as workers take on higher-value chain roles alongside digitalisation. Having a broader skillset comprising of Critical Core Skills, or adaptive skills, and technology skills, has been therefore deemed crucial for employees to thrive in job roles of the future," explains NTUC LearningHub's Director of Infocomm Technology, Anthony Chew.Across industry clusters, the top Critical Core Skills employers are looking to hire for hybrid roles are Customer Orientation, Transdisciplinary Thinking, and Global Perspective. On the other hand, the top technology skills in-demand for hybrid roles are Web/ App Design and Development, AI/ Machine Learning, and Data Analysis.The report also reveals that employers in the modern services cluster (87%) – which includes industries such as professional services, InfoComm technology and media, and financial services — are the most inclined to hire candidates with broader skillsets to take up hybrid roles. This is followed by the essential domestic services cluster (83%), which includes healthcare and education.Commenting on the report findings, Anthony adds, "In the face of an evolving economy and a dynamic future, employees who can take on hybrid roles have become increasingly essential to business viability. To enhance their work prospects and to stay competitive, workers must acquire up-to-date knowledge and new competencies to complement their existing skillsets. This report serves as a guide for workers to be cognizant of the top skills sought after by employers so that they can start mapping their learning journey towards lifelong employability."

