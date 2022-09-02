More Fun, Less Planning: Margaritaville at Sea Sets the Standard for Worry-Free Getaways

—

Studies show that Americans, on average, do not use all the vacation days afforded to them. A survey conducted by the Harvard Business Review suggests this may be because not all vacations are the same – some can add stress, negating the purpose of taking time off to begin with, while poor planning, logistical difficulties, and a lack of viable options may make would-be vacationers resistant to booking time away.



But, when a trip is easy to plan, vacationers can spend more time having fun and less time managing logistics. Margaritaville at Sea offers easy, convenient, one-stop-shop booking and planning, allowing cruise-goers to get the most out of their getaway. Here are three ideas from the Margaritaville at Sea team to alleviate travel hassles and maximize opportunities for enjoyment and good times.



Try Micro-vacations



Taking time off from work can be a challenge for many reasons, and a week away is not always feasible. However, studies have shown that taking multiple short vacations throughout the year can help mitigate the stress of leaving work for too long and may actually be better for mental health.



Margaritaville at Sea offers the ideal micro-vacation. Their three-day, two-night cruises are more palatable for work schedules, and for family and school obligations as well. The Margaritaville at Sea Paradise is also the only cruise ship sailing out of the local Port of Palm Beach, meaning there’s a dedicated terminal staff helping guests experience a shorter transition from shore to ship, giving passengers faster access to activities and leisure without long lines and complicated onboarding.



Dining Options Are Important



When visiting new places, cuisine is an important component to fully immersing in new experiences, but travelers that wait until the last minute to book a trip are sometimes not left with many options.



These dining dilemmas are not a problem on a ship like the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise. With five on-board restaurants, ranging in atmosphere from an upscale steakhouse to an informal 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill, guests can easily find high-quality dining options fit for any mood, almost anytime. Within just a short walk across decks, there’s even a Port of Indecision Buffet, providing food occasions worth remembering for any level of picky eater.



Reduce Planning with Package Experiences



Experiencing something new is an important way to add fun and excitement to any vacation. However, it can often be difficult to know where to start and how to incorporate those adventures into the cruise timeline. Margaritaville at Sea removes a lot of that hassle by providing all-inclusive experiential packages and excursions. These range from on-board experiences, such as a full service salon and spa, to shore activities like water sports and a day at a Bahamian resort.



Margaritaville at Sea also makes logistics easier for those looking to extend their vacation. Cruise and stay packages offer Margaritaville at Sea passengers the opportunity to enjoy luxury on the island of Grand Bahama at one of two resort partners, the Grand Lucayan or the Wyndham Fortuna Beach. It’s important to remember that some packages are in high demand, so the cruise line recommends passengers purchase these assets when they book to avoid capacity conflicts.



Vacationers may just elect to use all their vacation days at sea, as cruises remain a great way to find more fun with less stress. With Margaritaville at Sea’s offerings, travelers enjoy more guilt-free moments of tranquility, and a renewed focus on themselves and their loved ones, rather than a complicated travel itinerary.



