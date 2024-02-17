More Heavy Equipment Brands to Go Online for U.S. Distribution with Machinery Partner

—

Machinery Partner welcomes new manufacturers to its online marketplace and continues to reinvent purchase, finance, and support in the heavy equipment industry.

U.S. based Machinery Partner continues to deliver access to high quality heavy equipment with the announcement of five new manufacturers to its platform. Olnova, Rubble Crusher by McLanahan, Franzoi, Gorilla, and KrushTech join Machinery Partner in building a new future for the heavy equipment industry through easy online access to machinery, financing, and support.

Machinery Partner is on a mission to become the Amazon of heavy equipment, aiming to assist all industrial businesses. They are now expanding their selection beyond aggregates to include forestry and construction equipment.

“The demand in the U.S. for machines has nearly doubled in the past five years. However, access to supply has remained limited to the inventory at a given local dealership, creating a mismatch between the right machine for a customer and what’s available to them on a given day. This leads most customers to search online for alternative options. As we [Machinery Partner] continue to work with more manufacturers and their distributors, local inventory is no longer a limitation for builders and dealerships alike,” says Clement Cazalot, CEO of Machinery Partner.

Each of these new manufacturers brings a unique set of capabilities and offerings to the table. While some offer innovative and novel machines built for a range of experienced professionals, others are more accessible and affordable for those just starting out.

"We are excited to work with Machinery Partner—the fastest-growing equipment supplier in the US. We strive to provide the best equipment, and by constantly expanding our production facilities, we ensure that the most sought-after equipment is always available in stock," says Nazar Borylo, Managing Director of the German shredder manufacturer Olnova, in response to joining the Machinery Partner network.

CEO Clement Cazalot will be speaking at AGG1, the leading Aggregates Expo, in March about the innovations in the aggregate world, from AI to new industrial processes.

