More manufacturers relocating to Thailand from China, HK

An increasing number of manufacturers are moving their production bases from China and Hong Kong to Thailand due to the US-China trade war, the Board of Investment (BOI) has said.

BOI deputy secretary-general Narit Therdsteerasukdi said recently that investment applications last year from Chinese and Hong Kong investors for BOI tax privileges had reached a 10-year high of 164 projects worth almost Bt60 billion (S$2.69 billion).

He added that the number of such applications continued to increase during the first half of this year, totalling 111 projects worth more than Bt31 billion.

Most of them are in the auto parts, plastics, machinery and furniture businesses.

He added that the production bases of Taiwanese and South Korean companies in China, which export to the US, are also relocating their plants to ASEAN countries, including Thailand.

Last month, the BOI approved Thailand Plus incentives, aimed at attracting foreign businesses to relocate and expedite large-scale investment as well as strengthen workforce development.