With more time spent at home, homeowners research landscape design ideas to create spaces for outdoor living

Landscape improvements can create functional living spaces. With the Covid-19 pandemic, homeowners are researching landscaping design ideas to improve their yards and create liveable spaces.

—

“Professional landscaping has tremendous value. It gets people outdoors and improves their lifestyle while spending time at home. It also boosts curb appeal and can increase property value,” said Keith Riley, Founder and CEO of RenovationFind.com and Design Landscaping by RenovationFind.

Design Landscaping provides a valuable resource for homeowners looking for landscaping ideas and trends for their properties. Once they have a picture of the landscaping features and living spaces they want for their yard, they can contact a reputable landscaping contractor in their city.

Popular landscaping trends in Canada:

Multiple spaces for outdoor living: Incorporating more than one living area is a popular landscaping trend. An example of multiple living spaces would be a deck for dining and a patio in another area for relaxing or sitting by the fire.

Deck additions: Decks are a valuable addition to the home. According to this report, decks have a good return on investment and can recover about 72% of their cost at resale. Homeowners can use a deck as an outdoor living space.

Pergolas and arbors: Other wood-built hardscape features that are great landscaping ideas are pergolas and arbors. A pergola can provide shade over a deck or patio. An arbor signifies a pathway or entrance to an area of the yard. Both of these structures can support climbing vines and plants.

Outdoor kitchen: Outdoor kitchens is one of many landscaping trends that has risen in popularity thanks to home improvement reality shows. A backyard chef can have multiple grills, a wood-fired oven, countertops and storage, and even a bar to entertain guests while cooking.

Backyard campfire: Landscapers can create a firepit area using a concrete or stone patio. Define the space with retaining walls or plant beds, and get out the marshmallows. You can have a traditional fire pit, unique fireplace, or even a gas fire table for the space.

Landscape lighting: Illuminate these landscaping ideas with a well-designed outdoor lighting plan. Motion sensor lights can help illuminate pathways and deter intruders. Use soft accent lighting around landscape features and living spaces to create a warm ambiance. Ask your landscaper about solar-powered outdoor lighting options.

Water features: A pond, creek, small waterfall, or fountain are all options for backyard water features. Design Landscaping can help determine what would be best for you based on space and how much you want to commit to maintenance. Always have a water feature installed by a professional.

Artificial grass: Artificial turf has come a long way over the years. Varying blade lengths, thickness, colour, and texture make this fake lawn look like the real things. If you never want to mow or water again, it’s a good option.

Xeriscaping: Another low-maintenance landscaping idea is xeriscaping. Use drought-resistant plants and surround them with mulch or gravel. The mulch keeps in moisture, so they require less water. A xeriscape reduces water use by up to 60% compared to conventional landscaping.

Edible landscape: If you’re looking for landscaping ideas that put food on the table, foodscaping can be the answer. In an edible landscape, Fruit and vegetable-bearing plants, herbs, and edible flowers are planted among the other plants creating a visually attractive and edible garden.

“Investing in landscaping is an investment for your lifestyle and home. It gives us more reasons to get outdoors and enjoy time with our family,” said Riley.

Find more ideas with these 12 Landscaping Trends & Ideas.

Design Landscaping by RenovationFind can assist with any commercial or residential landscaping project. Services include grading, sod, planting trees and shrubs, retaining walls, patios, walkways, plant beds, decks, fences, and more. Find a reputable and experienced landscape design and installer in your city with Design Landscaping. Because they have been certified and are continually monitored by RenovationFind, homeowners can feel confident they’ve found a trustworthy landscaper.

Contact Info:

Name: Keith Riley

Email: Send Email

Organization: RenovationFind INC.

Address: 11808 11 a ave NW

Phone: 7802184541

Website: https://designlandscaping.ca/

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/with-more-time-spent-at-home-homeowners-research-landscape-design-ideas-to-create-spaces-for-outdoor-living/89055604

Source: MarketersMEDIA

Release ID: 89055604