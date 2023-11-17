More US Consumers Ditch Commercial Soaps For Goat Milk Stuff, America's Game-Changing Farm-Fresh Soap

More Americans say they're never going back to regular store soap, thanks to Goat Milk Stuff, an established brand that's leading the way in farm-fresh soaps made fresh on the farm where all the goats live.

—

Well-established brand Goat Milk Stuff, a pioneer and game-changer in the market, continues to earn recognition from individuals and families across America for providing handmade goat milk soap, a natural alternative to chemical-laden commercial soaps.

A family-owned and operated small business since 2009, GMS started with the desire of founder PJ Jonas to not use ingredients that were unsafe for her children and hazardous to their health.

One day, PJ had all the children in the bathtub, letting them splash around, when she looked at the ingredient list of the baby wash they’d always used. She was shocked to discover it was full of petroleum-based chemicals, knew she could do better than that, and decided to make her own soap.

The family had a pair of dairy goats, and knowing how good the raw goat milk was, PJ tried using it to make soap. After making their first batch of goat milk soap, she put a bar into the shower, and her husband’s fingers soon stopped cracking and splitting. Since this was a problem he had suffered with for years, she knew she had something special.

Since that first batch of soap healed Jim’s hands, the soap has also helped the family with their keratosis pilaris and made their granddaughter’s eczema disappear. As thousands of others report similar experiences, these farm-fresh soaps continue to earn unwavering support from across the country.

What's unique with Goat Milk Stuff’s goat milk soaps?

The product is a soap handmade on the farm with milk from the herd of registered Alpine dairy goats that live there. The milk is never store-bought and never shipped in from another farm like many other goat milk soap brands do. In fact, the fresh milk is turned into soap only 250 feet from where the goats are milked.

Transportation from farm to manufacturing degrades the quality of milk, but the Jonases maintain top quality by doing everything on their farm. They also feed the goats locally-grown, non-GMO oats, barley, and hay, as well as natural minerals to keep them strong and healthy, because healthy goats make healthy milk which makes better soap for happy skin.

Goat milk is a key ingredient, but the other ingredients and the recipe used are just as essential. Goat Milk Stuff’s formula is the one PJ originally designed for her children - a bar of soap that moisturizes, lathers well and lasts a long time. It’s also made using the cold-process method, which forms a superior bar of soap, leading Americans coast to coast to rave about this game-changing bar of farm-fresh goat milk soap.

More families are turning to handmade soaps

Now, 15 years since its founding, Goat Milk Stuff is changing the lives and skin of people across America.

Judy, a recent customer, said she has used goat soap for years, but the Goat Milk Stuff handmade soaps are the best she's ever used. Judy adds, "First use, and my hands feel so smooth and soft. My 5-year-old great-granddaughter thinks it is awesome, and I'm afraid she might use it up."

Marcy, another customer, said she made a "big mistake" by not ordering Goat Milk Stuff for a while, thinking it would be good to try and buy soap through a local resource.

"The locally made soap was nowhere near as nice as GMS, and it left soap scum on my shower walls, something that hasn't ever happened with GMS soap," wrote Marcy.

Nationwide, hundreds of thousands of happy customers have decided Goat Milk Stuff is the go-to goat milk soap for soft skin.

Educating families about goats

The Jonas Family has been raising goats on their family farm since 2005, before they started Goat Milk Stuff and discovered their passion for bringing joy to people's lives by sharing their goats. The family does this when individuals visit their farm or their YouTube channel, which shares a behind-the-scenes look at the family's herd of dairy goats and their lives as they homeschool and work the family business, shipping their goat milk soaps and other products across America through their website.

To shop Goat Milk Stuff, discover how to visit the farm for a tour of snuggling baby goats, or learn more about the goodness of goat milk, visit https://goatmilkstuff.com.



