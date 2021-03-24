Morgan Mitchell Sets New Record as the First Olympian to Hit F45 Screens Globally

SINGAPORE, March 24, 2021 /PRNewwire/ -- F45 Training has announced Australian sprinter Morgan Mitchell as its newest F45 Training Athlete and the first Olympian to appear on the F45 TV screens, guiding members across Asia and the rest of the globe through the famous 45-minute workouts.

An Olympian at the age of 21, Mitchell made her name as a 400m runner at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Morgan was also featured in the widely popular Netflix documentary The Game Changers as an advocate for plant-based living. Currently training for her second Olympic Games in Japan this year, the 26-year-old track star is making history already through this partnership with F45.

Appearing on the screens on F45's intense cardio days, Mitchell will use her skills as a runner to push F45'ers in Asia to their limits, demonstrating the thousands of dynamic moves in the F45 arsenal. Encouraging members to 'train like a champion', the workouts demonstrate how everyday members and world-class athletes can be pushed to their limits, all in the same session.

"I couldn't be more excited to join the F45 team. I have been going to F45 sessions for a while now, and as an athlete, take my health and fitness very seriously. To be the first Olympian on the TV screens is an incredible feeling. I am so proud to represent female F45'ers across the globe and to join an incredibly supportive and dynamic community," Mitchell said.

Adam Gilchrist, founder and CEO of F45 Training, comments, "The partnership is a great milestone for F45. Morgan is a world-class athlete and we are so happy to welcome her to the F45 family."

"Morgan is a great representative for our brand, which is based on community, good health and life-changing results. This partnership strengthens our leading position in the fitness industry and we are proud to be working with Morgan as she prepares for the next chapter in her journey," said Gilchrist.

Morgan Mitchell will appear on F45 screens in Asia and around the world from 15 March alongside F45 Athlete Cory George, and we encourage existing members and new members to come and experience what it's like to train like a champion.

