Morgan Wilshire Securities, Inc. Celebrates with Little League Baseball Champions

Morgan Wilshire Securities celebrates with 12-year old little league baseball team and their families for an impressive accomplishment of achieving both Division 32 and Section 4E Championships.

—

Morgan Wilshire Securities, Inc. garnered an immense reputation for its customized goal-based financial plans that help its clients manage their portfolios. The firm’s specialty lies in identifying special investment opportunities that are tailored to fit the unique investment needs of their clients.

The investment company specializes in four major areas: Investment Selection, Fixed Income Investments, Mutual Funds, and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). They take pride in its advanced computer systems and software that help the team understand the most important financial data about certain industries and corporations.

Morgan Wilshire Securities, Inc. has a long tradition of working with young people in different ways that they hope can have even the smallest positive impact on their future. For that reason, they recently celebrated with an amazing group of little league baseball players and their families to reward the champions for their impressive accomplishments of achieving both Division 32 and Section 4E Championships.

A feat East Meadow has not accomplished in many years was made possible with the coaching of Raymond Schwabe, loving father and one of Morgan Wilshire’s longest-running Registered Representative. The tremendous and dedicated support from the parents and Raymond created an environment where players could excel at a high level.

The firm was very impressed by the level of play these youngsters achieved and wanted to do something special as a reward for their hard work.

For most, it was their first time achieving such an accomplished task through hard work. These fine kids who wore their winning jerseys with pride were treated to a private dining experience at Morton’s in Great Neck, NY where they enjoyed a delicious meal and great service. The firm hoped that this will spark the relationship between hard work and the rewards for such. They wish all these amazing young people the best of luck in the future. This was a great accomplishment and an even better memory for all.

For more information, please visit http://morganwilshire.com/.

About Morgan Wilshire Securities, Inc.

Morgan Wilshire Securities, Inc. based in Garden City, New York is a Broker-Dealer firm established in 1998. MWSI is a member of FINRA – Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. and SIPC – Securities Investor Protection Corporation, and MSRB – Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board. MWSI accounts are held at RBC Clearing & Custody. The team of professionals is committed to delivering strategic investment solutions that aim at long-term financial success for their clients. The firm’s client base includes a diversified range of knowledgeable investors who understand financial markets along with the outcomes whether it is the rewards or risks.

Contact Info:

Name: Susan Scro

Email: Send Email

Organization: Morgan Wilshire Securities, Inc.

Address: 59 Hilton Ave. Suite 101, Garden City, NY 11530

Phone: (516) 622-3100

Website: http://morganwilshire.com/

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/morgan-wilshire-securities-inc-celebrates-with-little-league-baseball-champions/89055879

Source: MarketersMEDIA

Release ID: 89055879