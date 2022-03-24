Mortgage Broker Sponsors Real Estate Training Workshops In Southern California

—

Since the shutting down the hotel industry’s there was a shift to take real estate training to online. Without live interactions the online zoom trainings have been limited to some extent while at the same time everyone became a Hollywood actor or a real estate trainer guru.

CEO of Freedom Choice Lending David Delgado had other plans by sponsoring real estate training events for realtors who prefer live real estate training with renowned former #1 ReMax Worldwide Craig Proctor. Craig is the creator of the Quantum Leap System who has a proven track record of training and coaching real estate agents to 6 to 7 figure income. David said “why reinvent the wheel when you can copy Craigs systems.”

In March, 3 days with jam packed of live instructions from James MacDonald, Director of Training with Craig Proctor Seminars. James touched on lead generation, creating compelling ads, scripts, Unique Selling Propositions and much more. Industry leaders such as Gary Keller, founder and CEO of Keller Willams states "There aren't many doers in this industry who would invest their time to help you 'do', the way Craig does. Craig Proctor nailed the idea for the industry of getting response. That is the secret. There are a handful of amazing coaches on this planet and Craig is one of them. Everyone needs a coach and who the coach is really matters in life. If you ask me how did Keller become Keller? It's real simple. I followed people like Craig. My goal was to "out-Craig" Craig. If there were a Realtor Hall of Fame, Craig would be in it.”

According to David Delgado, “we have several more free real estate training workshops that are scheduled later this year”. In the meantime you can catch David helping real estate agents increase their business by using the same proven strategies other 6 to 7 figure real estates are using to grow their business.

About David Delgado:

David Delgado is an amazon best selling co-author with Jack Canfield The Soul of Success Volume 2. David stepped foot into the mortgage industry and in 1998 was schooled by the most successful mortgage bankers. In 2005, David became a real estate broker and mortgage. In 2006 David creator and founder of DreamLoan, a mortgage banking advocate company for homeowners across the country. In 2015, 2016, David became the #1 sales team at the Downey Board of Realtors with GCI over $1,000,000. He’s featured in the top 250 teams in NAHREP.

NAHREP recognized David as the most notable agent. David has appeared on Fox News, CBS, NBC on Success Today. For more information, visit www.FreedomChoiceLending.com

