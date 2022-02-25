Mortgage Insider Flips and Saves Homeowners Thousands

Michael Lush, Founder of ReplaceYourMortgage, went from running a team of 70 mortgage brokers to showing homeowners a better path

ReplaceYourUniversity, previously known as ReplaceYourMortgage, may be the 500 pound gorilla in the mortgage education industry, but they came a long way in a short period of time. The founder and CEO, Michael Lush, started the company in 2014 after a highly successful career as a mortgage lender, and built ReplaceYourUniversity to what it is today but not without a few twists along the way.

If you ask Mr. Lush, when in college he never thought he would be where he is today. After a breakout junior season as team Capitan and leading scorer for his basketball team, he was on a clear path to continue to the next level. His doctor told him only days away from the biggest game of his career he needed to sit out until they figured out what ailment he had. However, there was no way Michael was going to miss this game. He went out and broke the team record (for most points in fewest minutes) despite feeling like he had the flu. He was pulled from the game early and the team went on to win the game.

He soon discovered it wasn’t the flu. After the game he was walking across campus to grab some food and passed out behind a building. Luckily, his teammate stumbled over him a few minutes later which most likely saved his life. The doctors diagnosed him with a rare infection called pneumococcal pneumonia, and this abruptly altered the path of his life forever.

After college, Mr. Lush landed a job in the mortgage industry after acing his interview which ended with a bold statement, “I’m going to be the best hire you make this year”. It worked and 9 months later he won the award for “Newcomer of the Year”. Fast forward a few years and he quickly rose through the ranks (first as assistant manager, manager, senior manager and then Director of Operations) for one of the largest lending firms in the country.

Once again, fate would intervene. The company declared bankruptcy (on his birthday no less) and he moved back to his hometown of Nashville, TN. Through an odd series of events the company restarted 8 months later under a different name, and he was brought on as Director of Operations.

Shortly after starting this new position, his mentor was discussing financial strategy with Mr. Lush. In their conversation he said, “The rich don’t use mortgages to finance homes, they use HELOCs.” A lightbulb went off and Mr. Lush, along with Matt Workman (who is the COO of Replace Your University), spent the next year trying to prove his mentor wrong about HELOCs. Ultimately being unable to disprove the strategy, he decided to implement it for himself and subsequently paid his house off in just 3 ½ years.

He then found himself at an interesting crossroads. Mr. Lush oversaw 70 loan officers who sold mortgages every day, the same thing he no longer believed in or used himself. The conflict of interest grew until he knew he couldn’t stay on this path. Shortly thereafter Replace Your Mortgage was born.

Fast forward 8 years and Replace Your University has now helped more than 6,000 clients. Many of these have come back and asked how else ReplaceYourUniversity could help their financial lives. After years of development, they now have a highly qualified group of experts helping lead the way in real estate investing, stock trading, private banking, and mindset.

One of the amazing things is with more than 6,000 happy clients - their record with the BBB is stellar. An average business will have around a 1-3% rate of complaints. Lower quality businesses will be 5% or higher. Replace Your University has just 6 complaints (all of which were resolved) from 6,000+ clients. That comes out to less than .001% which is unheard of in the coaching industry.

ReplaceYourUniversity tends to have a unique obstacle. Michael Lush had this to say, “Our biggest obstacle is people think this strategy is too good to be true, but we have over 6,000 happy clients and our BBB rating is unbelievably good. So we must know what we’re doing. Also, almost everyone working here came through as a client first, and then loved the results so much they wanted to be a part of the company. I feel like that really speaks volumes.”

ReplaceYourUniversity is still a young company, but Mr. Lush is nowhere near done making an impact. He, along with the rest of the executive team, are in full growth mode after spending the past few years perfecting their delivery model and a stellar record of customer satisfaction. Now they are making huge strides with their new programs. It will be exciting to keep an eye on the man who is making the mortgage industry take note.

You can learn more about ReplaceYourUniversity by going to their website. To access free information from their recent launch create a free account on their website. Replace Your Mortgage does not offer mortgages, Helocs, or loans of any kind. Replace Your Mortgage is not a bank and does not provide credit offers. Replace Your Mortgage is strictly for educational and informational purposes only.

