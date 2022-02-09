The Most Ambitious Blockchain Project of 2022, Demy Games Goes Through a Round of Funding

Demy Games has recently announced that it seeks seed funding. Those who will invest in this project that aims at breathing new life into the blockchain gaming industry, can purchase Demy Tokens at advantageous prices.

Breathing new life into the "Play-to-Earn" concept, which has become very popular in the blockchain community in recent months, Demy Games has a brand-new concept for its users: "Learn-to-Earn".

Aiming at allowing users to earn money while learning, Demy Games has already released the demo version of its first game, "Questions Game”.

Blockchain-Based Gaming Trend Continues Full Steam Ahead

As of the last months of 2021, blockchain-based games have become quite popular. The biggest reason why “Play-to-Earn” games are so popular is undoubtedly that they provide an extra source of income for players.

According to expert investors, the “Blockchain Game” industry will continue to grow in 2022, and evolve into a more popular ecosystem.

Demy Games: The First Educational Platform of the Industry

Most blockchain-based games pit users against bots or against human players.

Contrary to this concept, Demy Games promises its users a more fulfilling gaming experience. The company will offer the full version of its “Questions Game” after the Demy Token presale. You can test the demo version of the game at https://demy.games/questions-game.html

Continuing to expand its repertoire of games, Demy Games has announced that it has another game in the pipeline in 2022.

Eyeing the Metaverse as its next-gen platform, Demy Games will be offering the full version of its game called "Word Hunt" as of Q4 2022, as indicated on its roadmap. Details of the community-supported game designed for the Metaverse will be released soon.

Demy Games NFT Cards

NFT cards, designed to provide benefits to players in Demy games, will also be available after the Demy Token presale. Each NFT card will have its unique features and benefits, and be only available in limited numbers.

Demy Games Seed Funding

Demy Games has recently announced that it seeks seed funding. Those who will invest in this project that aims at breathing new life into the blockchain gaming industry, can purchase Demy Tokens at advantageous prices.

Seed investors will also benefit from airdrops via NFT cards. These NFT cards, available in limited numbers and giving their owners the edge in games, can be very valuable in the future.

If you are interested in becoming a seed investor, you can contact us via the link below, or find out more about the project via the White Paper link below.

Apply to be a seed investor:

https://forms.gle/GyJf8myoYZgtceaL6

https://www.demy.games/

https://www.demy.games/white-paper.pdf

https://twitter.com/CroDemyGames

