The most Design-Forward Light Boxes in Singapore MRT Stations Are from Taiwan

TAIPEI, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tourism Bureau, MOTC, has designated 2021 as the "Year of Cycling Tourism," creating cycling tours with both international appeals and local Taiwanese features to attract international visitors to get to know Taiwan through a more in-depth and sustainable way. Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI) cooperates with Singapore MRT to launch in stations one design of light box per quarter starting this April, introducing a total of three different Taiwan designs throughout the year to introduce to citizens of Singapore the beauty of Taiwan through the eye of design.



Taiwan’s 2021 the Year of Cycling Tourism Promotion Light Boxes in Singapore are Designed by Designer Chen Hsin-Yu of bdc

Internationally, Taiwanese bicycle brands, "Giant" and "Merida," are the most well-known, and their market shares occupy the top two positions as well. Also, there are cycling paths throughout Taiwan, from the northern, central, southern, and eastern regions, to even outlying islands; the paths weave through mountains, coastal areas, and countryside, and the splendid cycling paths make people think of Taiwan whenever cycling is mentioned.

Following the "Year of the Small Town Tourism" in 2019 and "Year of the Mountain Tourism" in 2020, the Tourism Bureau has designated 2021 as the "Year of Cycling Tourism." Focusing on cycling tours, the bureau has selected and planned cycling tours with rich cultural features of Taiwan. In addition to attracting local citizens to go outdoors, the bureau also hopes that foreign visitors in Taiwan can savor Taiwan's local culture and customs in detail through a more in-depth method, while also showing the world Taiwan's determination to achieving sustainability.

For the carefully-planned cycling tours to be seen by the world, TDRI cooperates with Singapore MRT, inviting Taiwanese design team, bdc, to launch in stations one design of Taiwan design light box per quarter starting this April, introducing a total of three different designs throughout the year to attract global tourists to visit Taiwan through quality image design of Taiwan.

The design themes of these three light boxes are based on the concepts of three types of travel: parent-child tour, group travel with friends, and individual travel; the three different types of travel are paired with three most suitable cycling routes—Taitung Mahengheng Boulevard to Chenggong Route, East Rift Valley Route, and Sun Moon Lake Route. The overall design style features minimal hand-drawings combined with the vibrancy of the orange sunlight scattering on earth, blue clear sky and vast coastline, and magnificent green mountains and the idea of environmental sustainability. The three colors blend together to present the exciting features of the three most unique cycling routes of Taiwan.

Currently, the three light boxes have been successively installed in Singapore MRT stations, and the attractive designs have been well-received by the citizens. Not only have they introduced Taiwan's beauty to the world, the light boxes have also demonstrated the high-quality design power of Taiwan.