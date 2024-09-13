The Most Prominent Web3 Event Blockchain Life 2024 Is Coming This October

Blockchain Life 2024, a major Web3 and cryptocurrency event, will be held in Dubai on October 22-23. With over 10,000 attendees and speakers from top industry companies, it offers key insights, networking opportunities, and exclusive trends. Don't miss the legendary Afterparty and side events.

—

The 13th edition of Blockchain Life 2024, a global Web3 forum and conference, will take place in Dubai (UAE) on October 22-23, bringing together over 10,000 attendees from 120 countries. Each year, Blockchain Life attracts founders and representatives from all major industry players.







Blockchain Life 2024 is one of the biggest events taking place in Dubai this October.



In just 2 days at the Blockchain Life Forum, attendees can gain invaluable insights and connections that would typically take six months of diligent research and networking to achieve. This year's event will feature leading figures from the industry, positioning it as the premier platform for forging relationships in the high-end market segment.



At Blockchain Life, cryptocurrency trends are often explored six months before they reach the mainstream. Attendees will get a chance to be among the first to capitalize on these insights, which can lead to remarkable financial opportunities.



The forum will focus exclusively on strategies for profiting from current trends in cryptocurrencies and Web3. Esteemed speakers from renowned companies such as Tether, Tron, Trust Wallet, Ledger, and more will be sharing their expertise and perspectives.





Guests will have the opportunity to expand professional circle with influential leaders in the field.





Attendees can expect to refine their crypto portfolios based on actionable insights gathered from the speakers and the invaluable behind-the-scenes networking that the event facilitates.



The forum is a unique opportunity to communicate with the owners of the coins that you have in your portfolio. As a spectacular finale to the event there will be the legendary Afterparty featuring a star guest, to be announced shortly. In addition, as part of Blockchain Life Week, taking place from October 18 to 28, participants can enjoy over a hundred side events designed to enrich their experience.



About Blockchain Life 2024

Blockchain Life 2024 is one of the biggest international forums on Web3, cryptocurrencies and mining. Join the 10000+aAttendees from 120 countries to build meaningful connections, share ideas, and build something big together.



