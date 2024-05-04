Mother Murphy's Luncheon Event Venue In Greensboro Announces Service Updates

A popular venue-for-hire serving the Greensboro, NC, area announces updates to its event-hosting services for both private and public functions and parties.

—

The updates see Meridian Convention Center expand its custom décor and event design solutions, offering an elegant suite of ballrooms capable of hosting everything from weddings to gala dinners and birthday celebrations.

More details can be found at https://meridianconvention.com/CFacilities?iID=124

Meridian Convention Center's Barcelona Ballroom recently played host to Mother Murphy's Christmas Holiday Luncheon—an event that saw 150 guests enjoy the upscale surroundings of one of Meridian's flagship rooms.

The event was the fifth time that Mother Murphy has used the center for its Christmas function, and this time received a complimentary upgrade to the Barcelona Ballroom. The setup and decoration were all taken care of by the in-house team, with special festive-themed centerpieces on the tables and a fully decorated Christmas tree with lights inside the hall.

The Barcelona Ballroom provides 12,000 square feet of event space with wooden flooring offering a smart and timeless feel for all occasions. The ballroom can comfortably host as many as 615 guests in a banquet-style seating arrangement. The Mother Murphy luncheon made use of the portable stage area, which was dressed with a custom backdrop and decorated with uplights to create a focal point for the proceedings.

The center operates an open vendor policy but can provide a list of recommended providers for things like catering and entertainment. For the recent Christmas event, Meridian organized and served the food for guests. A dedicated prep kitchen area in the Barcelona Ballroom contains a microwave for reheating dishes as well as a fridge-freezer, making life easier for catering teams.

Meridian also provides rental services for tables and chairs, with the Mother Murphy event utilizing a combination of long and round tables. In addition, cocktail tables were placed in the middle of the room to create an area for socializing in between and after courses. Round tables were decorated with black linen and sequined gold runners while the bar featured a stone-faced LED top to add some modern style to the event.

A company spokesperson remarked, “Allow Meridian Convention Center to elevate your next event, corporate meeting, party, or gathering. We have ample parking, plenty of space, and many amenities.”

For more information, go to https://meridianconvention.com/CFacilities?iID=124

Contact Info:

Name: Jawa Muniyandi

Email: Send Email

Organization: Meridian Convention Center

Address: 312 W Meadowview Rd, Greensboro, NC 27406, United States

Website: https://meridianconvention.com/



