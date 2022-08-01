Mothercare Celebrates National Breastfeeding Month in Singapore By Helping Mothers Embrace the Breastfeeding Journey

About Mothercare

Launched in 1984, Mothercare is a leading global baby retailer specialising in knowledge and expertise in all baby-related products, from strollers and maternity clothes to feeding equipment. With 11 stores islandwide, including its flagship-turned-Experience store at Harbourfront Centre, Mothercare delivers with a strong reputation in quality, safe, and innovative baby products as well as excellent customer service to those on their parenting journeys. For more information, please visit: https://www.mothercare.com.sg/



