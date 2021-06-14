Mothercare Kicks Off Great Singapore Sale 2021: Up to 70% Off Mother & Baby Products

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 14 June 2021 - Mothercare has commenced its Great Singapore Sale (GSS) 2021 , and one can expect up to 70% off selected products from now till 4 July. From nursery essentials and toys to the most comfortable strollers, mums and dads can look out for outstanding products with massive discounts. Taking on a hybrid strategy, Mothercare offers more than one way to stretch every dollar. Parents can choose to head online or visit a Mothercare store conveniently located across the island to shop this incredible sale.









Strollers for Newborns and Toddlers

Taking the little ones out for a laid-back stroll is easier than ever with Mothercare's vast range of products from the world's leading brands. Parents who are in the market for a high-quality pushchair that offers unparalleled comfort and plenty of storage space for all the bits and bobs will now be spoilt for choices.

With an exhaustive selection of travel-friendly and lightweight double and urban strollers available at an unbeatable price throughout its Great Singapore Sale 2021, now is the time for mums and dads to upgrade their baby stroller or pushchair to the latest models.

Toys & Fashion for the Little Ones

During these uncertain times, indoor playtime is exceptionally pivotal to children's development and learning. Mothercare offers the best selection of toys for infants and toddlers up to eight years old, giving children in Singapore a great opportunity to stay engaged and develop new skills while staying safe at home.



Apart from play, engaging children in some sense of normality is also important. This ensures that children's social, emotional and mental well-being is protected. Dress the little ones up with Mothercare's vast range of fashion wear for infants , girls and boys and break the monotony of staying inside all-day.





Safe and Secure Car Seats

Be it a long cruise from Jurong to Tampines or a quick trip to the supermarket, keeping newborns and toddlers safe and snug in the backseat of the car is essential. Fortunately, Mothercare offers a superb selection of car seats to ensure travelling around Singapore is never a hassle again.

This Great Singapore Sale 2021, Mothercare offers 41% off the Advance XP Car Seat built with extensive safety features such as height-adjustable head support, swivel armrests and side-impact protection. The leading global baby retailer has also slashed prices on products from premium brands such as Cybex, Daiichi and Joie. Keep the kids happy and safe throughout the journeys on the road by browsing Mothercare's range of car seats online and in-store.

Baby Carriers to Suit Every Lifestyle

A well-made baby carrier is a great way to keep the kids comfortable and the parents' hands free. Those who are searching for a low-key sling or a robust all-in-one solution won't have a problem finding highly functional products at Mothercare, all designed specifically to help mums and dads breeze through the day.

With a wide range of styles available, parents can start compiling their shopping lists and leverage this Great Singapore Sale to get all they need at exceptional prices.

Score Everyday Essentials at Remarkable Bargains

Besides huge markdowns on a host of everyday essentials for mothers, newborns and toddlers, Mothercare has also rolled out limited sets of online-exclusive surprise boxes at only $49. Parents looking to snag deals from world-renowned and trusted brands will not want to miss out on this opportunity.

Find out more about Mothercare's Great Singapore Sale 2021 here . Individuals who've got enquiries about the sale or products can also get in touch with Mothercare's dedicated team by filling up the online form.

