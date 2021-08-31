Motional and Hyundai Motor Group Unveil the IONIQ 5 Robotaxi: Motional's Next-Generation Robotaxi

The all-electric IONIQ 5-based robotaxi is Motional's first commercial vehicle and will be used in its fully driverless public ride-hail service starting in 2023

The vehicle represents the product of unparalleled expertise and partnership between Motional and Hyundai Motor Group

BOSTON, Mass. and SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Motional , a global leader in driverless technology, and Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) unveil the IONIQ 5-based robotaxi (here after referred to as IONIQ 5 robotaxi), Motional's next-generation robotaxi.



IONIQ 5-based robotaxi

Based on the all-electric Hyundai IONIQ 5, which launched to worldwide acclaim earlier this year, the IONIQ 5 robotaxi is an SAE Level 4 autonomous vehicle that can safely operate without a driver. It's a zero tailpipe-emissions robotaxi and represents the convergence of the two most transformative technologies in mobility: electrification and autonomy. The fusion of these technologies can make transportation smarter, safer, and more sustainable.



IONIQ 5-based robotaxi



IONIQ 5-based robotaxi

The IONIQ 5 robotaxi is Motional's first commercial vehicle and signals a pivotal milestone in the company's roadmap. Motional will begin transporting public passengers in the IONIQ 5 robotaxi in 2023 through a landmark partnership with Lyft .



IONIQ 5-based robotaxi

Introducing the IONIQ 5 Robotaxi

The IONIQ 5 robotaxi features a technology-driven design that celebrates the innovation behind the autonomous operation. The vehicle's sensor suite is prominently displayed across the exterior, easily distinguishing the robotaxi from human piloted vehicles. The robotaxi has more than 30 sensors - a combination of cameras, radars, and lidar - that provide robust 360-degree perception, high-resolution images, and ultra-long range detection of objects for safe autonomous operation in diverse driving environments. The robotaxi will be outfitted with Motional's proven driverless technology, which includes advanced machine learning systems — trained on decades of real world data — that enables the vehicle to safely navigate challenging and complex driving situations.

Based on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the Group's dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) platform, the IONIQ 5 robotaxi's interior provides passengers with a spacious, comfortable place to work, relax, or socialize during their driverless ride. The interior will also feature a suite of rider-focused interfaces to allow passengers to intuitively interact with the vehicle during their ride, such as directing the robotaxi to make an extra stop. The resulting passenger experience will set a new standard for driverless ride-hailing.