Motul powers Asian team Toyota Gazoo Racing Team Thailand at 49th edition of the Nurburgring 24hrs

The ADAC TOTAL 24-hour Nurburgring race is infamous for its dramatic elevation changes, bumpy tarmac and unpredictable weather, making it extremely challenging for the cars to perform on the limit for an extended period of time. With the engine working overtime to cover nearly 4,000km over 150+ laps without breaks, the team uses the flagship Motul 300V motor oil to ensure high performance. Furthermore, to lubricate over 100 gear changes each lap, the Gear Competition lubricant is used to keep the gearbox functioning throughout the 15,000 transmission changes over the length of the race. The triumph in the 48th instalment of the race was a strong testament to the reliability and utility of Motul products both on and off the track, as they look to reiterate that once again in this year's 24-hour endurance.

Additionally, Motul products will be used by the Frikadelli Racing Team for their #30 and #31 Porsche 911 GT3 R cars in the SP 9 class, with a full eight-driver Porsche factory roster. Motul is also the motor oil of choice for Glickenhaus Racing LLC, who will be competing in the SP-X class with their #704 SCG 004C, which looks primed to outperform its top-15 debut in 2020. Several other teams on the grid have already adopted Motul products to keep their cars functioning at the optimum level.