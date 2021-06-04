Motul powers Asian team Toyota Gazoo Racing Team Thailand at 49th edition of the Nurburgring 24hrs

The #119 car line-up includes team director Suttipong Smittachartch with team mates Nattavude Charoensukhawatana, Nattapong Harthongkum and Manat Kulapalanont. At the same time Grant Supaphongs, Chen Jian Hong and Naoki Kawamura will take control of the #120 car. The all-Asian seven driver line-up will compete for the coveted Nurburgring trophy around the snaking and undulating circuit, which has proven to be a true test for man and machine. The track sets the stage for display of supreme driver ability as they get their heads down to battle the adverse conditions and bring the car home.
Team looking to repeat 2020 championship success
Additionally, Motul products will be used by the Frikadelli Racing Team for their #30 and #31 Porsche 911 GT3 R cars in the SP 9 class, with a full eight-driver Porsche factory roster. Motul is also the motor oil of choice for Glickenhaus Racing LLC, who will be competing in the SP-X class with their #704 SCG 004C, which looks primed to outperform its top-15 debut in 2020. Several other teams on the grid have already adopted Motul products to keep their cars functioning at the optimum level.
The cars will battle it out for the trophy on Saturday and Sunday
24H of Nurburgring Schedule (All times in GMT+2)
Friday
1530-1630 - Qualifying 3
1830-2050 - Top Qualifying 1+2
Saturday
1130-1230 - Warm-up
1530 - 24H of Nurburgring Race Start
Sunday
1530 - 24H of Nurburgring Race End
All-Asian line-up to compete at Nurburgring
