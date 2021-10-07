Motul Refines Power and Performance with New Version of Flagship 300V Motor Oil

The 300V, Motul's flagship product since its introduction 50 years ago, featuresCore® technology - an innovation which involves the combination of carefully-chosen esters with an optimal selection of top quality synthetic base oils, while coupled with an innovative additives package. Improvements include:

Improved performance : The new Motul 300V racing oil improves engine performance by reducing internal friction, and ensures proven power and torque gains across the whole power band;

Better reliability : Motul 300V protects engines without compromising performance by providing high shear stability for maximal oil film resistance, even in most extreme conditions;

Improved compatibility : Motul 300V now fulfils modern engine requirements; fully compatible with exhaust gas after-treatment systems such as particulate filters, compatible with biofuels (especially Ethanol) and protects against LSPI (on downsized engines).

More sustainable: Motul 300V features Organic base stocks using non-fossil renewable materials limiting the environmental impact and allows Motul to lower its carbon footprint by 25% during manufacturing process.

Motul's 300V also comes in a range of options to accommodate the requirements of different vehicles and motorists facing different driving conditions; in fact, extensive testing on the 300V was conducted in Asia to test various conditions of the 300V. The range includes:



POWER: The series features the lightest viscosity grades, available from 0W-8 to 5W-30, brings the maximum power and can cope with engines subject to low oil fuel dilution;

Viscosities Available: 0W-8; 0W-16; 0W-20; 0W-30; 5W-30



COMPETITION: Features Motul's mid viscosity grades, available from 0W-40 to 15W-50, which brings the best compromise between power and reliability, and can cope with engines subject to mid oil fuel dilution;

Viscosities Available: 0W-40; 5W-40; 10W-40; 5W-50; 15W-50



LE MANS: The new generation of 300V Le Mans series offers the maximum engine reliability possible and is now available in 10W-60 and 20W-60 viscosities. It is perfect for extreme motorsport applications such as endurance racing and drifting. Adding to the uniqueness of these products is the fact that they are the only engine oils worldwide bearing the prestigious 24 hours of Le Mans name.

Viscosities Available: 10W-60; 20W-60









LIONEL DANTIACQ | CEO Motul Asia Pacific

"We are so excited about the launch of 300V across all major markets in Asia. Over the past 50 years, the 300V has remained as the benchmark lubricant for the industry and Motul's innovations and dedication to R&D have resulted in ground-breaking advancements like ESTERCore® technology, which was tested and formulated for modern engines, for modern motoring conditions. This enables the ultimate motoring experience for racers and every-day drivers alike, delivering power, endurance and reliability."



MOTUL MINUTE



Starting October, Motul Asia Pacific will be launching a new podcast series called MOTUL MINUTE. Every month Motul will invite experts and Motul representatives to talk about motorsports in the Asia Pacific region. Watch out for upcoming MOTUL MINUTE episodes on social media channels. Reach out to the contact below to be a part of the media roundtable discussions.



The new 300V will be available in markets across Asia from November 2021 onwards



Motul invites everyone to join the world of the new 300V. Use #LegendaryPowerRefined to join the celebration as Motul welcomes a new era of lubrication technology.





About Motul

Motul is a world-class French company specialised in the formulation, production and distribution of high-tech engine lubricants (two-wheelers, cars and other vehicles) as well as lubricants for industry via its Motul Tech activity. Motul offers a whole range of products for everyday car use, including the 8100, H-tech, RBF series, ATF, CVTF and DCTF among others. Motul products ensure all parts of the car are kept in pristine condition to extract maximum performance and reliability.

Unanimously recognised for more than 150 years for the quality of its products, innovation capacity and involvement in the field of competition, Motul is also recognised as a specialist in synthetic lubricants. As early as 1971, Motul was the first lubricant manufacturer to pioneer the formulation of a 100% synthetic lubricant, issued from the aeronautical industry, making use of esters technology: 300V lubricant. In 2021, Motul launched the newest iteration of the 300V with revolutionary technology, setting a new benchmark for high-performance lubricants.

Motul is a partner to many manufacturers and racing teams in order to further their technological development in motorsports. It has invested in many international competitions as an official supplier for several championship winning racing teams.

Motul is committed to its growing business presence in Asia Pacific. Over the years, the company has expanded operations significantly. Currently it has 3 major manufacturing facilities and 2 R&D centres across the region to cater to the ever-growing demand. These centres focus on refining the lubricant technology for Asian climate and driving conditions, which are vastly different from Europe.

