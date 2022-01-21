MoU Between Verofax Asia and Distichain to Enable Empowered Digital Global Trade

DUBAI / KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Under the patronage of YB Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Annuar Bin Musa, Malaysian Minister of Communications and Multimedia, and with the participation of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on January 12th, 2022, between Capt. Koh Chen Tien, Chairman of Verofax Asia, and Mr.Haisam Jamal, CEO of Distichain. The event took place in the Address Hotel Dubai Marina, where attendees from around the world were present for the opening of Malaysia Digital Week, taking place at Expo 2020 in Dubai, UAE.





The aim of the MoU is to create the first digital ASEAN B2B cross-border trade platform to facilitate a potential of RM 50 Billion Malaysian trade internationally with seamless digital transactions over the next 5 to 10 years. The collaboration between Distichain and Verofax Asia will offer a platform that delivers Digital B2B marketplaces as a service (MAAS) to enterprises by offering full marketplaces or through API integration.



Using blockchain and AI as core technologies, the platform digitizes global trade with end-to-end transactions through its ecosystem of supply-chain, verification, and trade finance providers. The solution enables suppliers to readily plug their catalogs, update product data, manage routes and orders, verify documentation and access aggregate financing and logistics all in one place. This unique platform that simplifies, secures, and empowers every participant in a trade.



"The signing of this MoU is an important step for Distichain's ambition to continue the further development and expansion of its solution. We are especially pleased to be taking this step alongside our partner Verofax Asia, and impact the ASEAN trading industry with rapid digital transformation through our one-day marketplace activation approach," said Mr Haisam Jamal.



Captain Koh added, "This platform will instantly digitalize the entire export and import process in governmental, non-governmental enterprises as well as SMEs. It will generate low-cost opportunity to digitize processes, introduce trade finance and automate supply-chain across all industries, accelerating economic growth in Malaysia and the ASEAN region. Through this partnership agreement signed today, we will further develop our technologies to meet the ongoing digitalization of international trade. Verofax Asia will have a massive impact on the performances of exports and imports with rapid digitalization, all the while building a resilient digital infrastructure and foster innovation for the recently signed Regional Comprehensive Economic Participation (RCEP) Trade Agreement, which came into effect on 1st January 2022."



About Verofax:

Verofax utilizes patented technology incorporating Blockchain, Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence to provide 'Traceability as a Service', enabling brands to turn their offline products interactive, and manage their entire supply chain to trace goods, fend off counterfeit activities, and improve manufacturers' productivity. Brands can extend their reach directly to end-consumers, thereby increasing consumer intimacy with direct engagement, and leveraging the boom in NFTs and metaverse experiences. Visit:



About Distichain:

Distichain delivers B2B marketplaces as a service (MAAS) to customers using blockchain and AI, digitizing global trade with end-to-end transactions through its ecosystem of supply-chain, verification, and trade finance providers. SMEs and enterprises alike benefit from automated transactions governed by the system to deliver door-to-door border agnostic trading, with on-platform trade compliance present rules. Using smart contracts, Distichain ensures the highest levels of data privacy, and by connecting to innovative solutions within Fintech and Supply Chain, it facilitates transactions backed by instant trade finance with zero email trading. Distichain's objectives are to simplify cross-border trading, secure end-to-end transactions, and empower decision-makers with real-time AI analytics. Visit:



