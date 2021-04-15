MoU Signed Between The Chinese University of Hong Kong Business School and Shenzhen Luohu District People's Government

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 15 April 2021 - A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) Business School and Shenzhen Luohu District People's Government , on 14 April 2021, for the establishment of CUHK Business School's satellite campus at Luohu, Shenzhen. Prof. Lin Zhou , Dean of CUHK Business School and Mr. Zhiyong Liu, Deputy Secretary of District Commission and District Mayor of Shenzhen Luohu District People's Government, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.









CUHK Business School and Shenzhen Luohu District People's Government signed a MoU for the establishment of the School's satellite campus at Luohu, Shenzhen.









Prof. Alan Chan, Provost of CUHK (Left) and Prof. Lin Zhou, Dean of CUHK Business School





In recent years, many Hong Kong universities have set up satellite campuses in the Pearl River Delta – including Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Zhuhai and other areas – to provide high quality tertiary education in mainland China. CUHK is a pioneer in establishing a satellite campuse in mainland China with the founding of CUHK-Shenzhen at Longgang, Shenzhen in 2014. CUHK-Shenzhen has admitted students with the highest scores in the Guangdong province for five consecutive years. The establishment of CUHK Business School's Shenzhen campus is an important next step in the development of higher education in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Prof. Lin Zhou elaborated: "Currently, the satellite campuses of Hong Kong universities in the Pearl River Delta operate independently with their own faculty members and students, and teaching and research activities are undertaken with no synergy with their main campus. As it takes only about half an hour to travel by train between the two campuses at Shatin and Luohu, CUHK Business School at Luohu will thus adopt a new approach in operations. The School can arrange classes in either Shatin or Luohu for faculty members and students from Hong Kong, mainland China and overseas based on the course structure. Teaching and research can also be carried out in parallel at the two campuses. Under this new operating model, our students will get a thorough understanding of different industries in both Hong Kong and Shenzhen, and they can further their careers in these two cities after graduation. By immersing themselves in the business environment of Hong Kong and Shenzhen, and leveraging the resources from both governments and enterprises for research, our faculty members will become experts of both cities. These activities will also foster the integration of economic and business development of Hong Kong and Shenzhen."

By signing the MoU, the Shenzhen Luohu District People's Government will support the establishment of CUHK Business School's satellite campus at Shenzhen. The new facility not only allows the School to arrange teaching and learning activities for its existing programmes, but also enables the School to meet market demand by launching new programmes and training courses for senior executives. In the future, an internship base and incubation centre will also be set up to provide support to our undergraduate and postgraduate students for career planning and development in Shenzhen and the Greater Bay Area. The Shenzhen campus can serve as a platform through which our faculty members can participate in research projects commissioned by the mainland Chinese government. With the Shenzhen Luohu District People's Government's help, the School can reach out to businesses in Luohu and the Greater Bay Area to strengthen our collaboration with a wide range of corporations.

In his speech, Prof. Alan Chan , Provost of CUHK, noted: "Our thanks go out to Shenzhen Luohu District People's Government, for their recognition and support to CUHK. We look forward to working together in nurturing business leaders with a global mindset who can help reinforce the socio-economic development of Hong Kong and Shenzhen."

Mr. Yude Luo, Secretary of District Commission of the Shenzhen Luohu District People's Government, echoed: "I hope the two parties will, in accordance with the principle of 'resource sharing, complementary advantages, and win-win cooperation', give full play to their respective strengths in fostering the collaboration between Shenzhen and Hong Kong in areas such as higher education. We will work hand in hand to build a centre with global influence for nurturing innovation talents in the financial sector, as well as platforms for international research and advanced academic exchange, cultivating the Greater Bay Area's talent development and intellectual support."

The ceremony was witnessed by senior management/senior officials from both sides, including Prof. Tai-fai Fok , Pro-Vice-Chancellor; Prof. Suk-ying Wong, Associate Vice-President; Ms. Wing Wong, Director of Office of Academic Links (China) at CUHK; Prof. Waiman Cheung , Associate Dean (Graduate Studies); Prof. Michael Zhang , Associate Dean (Innovation and Impact); Prof. Seen-Meng Chew , Associate Dean (External Engagement); and Prof. Ming Liu , Director of the CUHK-Tsinghua MBA in Finance Programme at CUHK Business School; Mr. Defan Fan, Standing Committee Member of the District Commission and Executive Deputy District Mayor; Mr. Qiang Song, Deputy District Mayor; Mr. Xiaojian Zhou, Director of Development and Reform Bureau; and Mr. Gang Yin, Director of Education Bureau from the Shenzhen Luohu District People's Government.

About CUHK Business School

CUHK Business School comprises two schools – Accountancy and Hotel and Tourism Management – and four departments – Decision Sciences and Managerial Economics, Finance , Management and Marketing. Established in Hong Kong in 1963, it is the first business school to offer BBA, MBA and Executive MBA programmes in the region. Today, CUHK Business S chool offers 10 undergraduate programmes and 18 graduate programmes including MBA , EMBA , Master, MSc , MPhil and Ph . D. The School currently has more than 4, 8 00 undergraduate and postgraduate students from 20+ countries/regions.

In the Financial Times Executive MBA ranking 2020, CUHK EMBA is ranked 15th in the world. In FT 's 2021 Global MBA Ranking, CUHK MBA is ranked 48th . CUHK Business School has the largest number of business alumni (40,000+) among universities/business schools in Hong Kong – many of whom are key business leaders.

