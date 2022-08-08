Mount Wellington - Commercial Real Estate Broker Expands Mt Wellington Auckland Listings

—

Steve Buckley, once a strength and conditioning specialist in the professional sports industry, now a commercial property broker for agents RCG Realty expands his presence in the Mt Wellington, Auckland area as seen here https://commercialpropertybrokerauckland.co.nz/ and here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKr4ey9xTGo

According to Wikipedia, Mount Wellington covers 10.36 km2 (4.00 sq mi) and had an estimated population of 27,440 as of June 2021, with a population density of 2,649 people per km2.



While most of the suburb is residential, Sylvia Park is almost entirely commercial, and the central area of Mount Wellington is almost entirely industrial.

The Sylvia Park shopping centre opened in 2006, and an upgrade opened in 2020. The mall has 106,427 m2 of lettable space spread across two floors, alongside 4,053 carparks. It's 250 stores include anchor tenants The Warehouse, Farmers, Kmart, Pak'nSave and a 10-screen Hoyts Cinema.

Mt Wellington Shopping Centre has 22 stores spread across 9,000 m2, including anchor tenants Countdown and Supercheap Auto.

Buckley says, "these attract other businesses and the whole area is an abundance of commercial activity which is great for both Mt Wellington owners and tenants".

Steve honed his deal-making skills while he was working in the professional sports sector. It all began when he was just getting asked about commercial spaces for fitness and gyms, and then realised he had a knack for connecting people, business and commercial property. This is due to the fact that he was well known during his time with the New Zealand Breakers, a professional basketball team based in Auckland.



Steve has a feel for the local market because he is well connected and began taking an interest in the commercial real estate market long before he moved away from Strength & Conditioning and into real estate leasing.



Due to a keen interest in providing creative solutions to real estate problems, Steve Buckley decided to re-route his career. “I am highly motivated and determined to provide an efficient, integral service to my clients and tenants wanting to lease, sell or buy commercial property in Auckland. I keep up to date with the local market, apply a thoughtful approach to property, maximising potential, and bring business and property owners together so NZ businesses can thrive.” said Steve Buckley.



This is evident through the many reviews that he has received. "It was a pleasure working with Steve. He is very proactive and always looking for solutions to try and get the best deal for all parties. Our leasing options are not simple or easy but this doesn't faze Steve at all. I have worked with many real estate leasing people and can say that Steve right up there with the best!" reviewed by Jaki, a property manager of Pakuranga Plaza.



Another review says - “I was looking for a space to relocate my business, a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu club for over a year with no luck. I contacted Steve and right away he came up with great options and within a few months he found a perfect location. I couldn't recommend him highly enough." reviewed Pedro Fernandes, owner of Tukaha.



For more information on real estate to lease in Auckland, see recent media coverage about Steve Buckley here https://apnews.com/press-release/MarketersMEDIA/new-zealand-auckland-sports-industry-a4e83bfca3e91fef57423c791f530db3

About Us: Prior to his career in real estate, Steve Buckley spent 13 years in the professional sports sector, as a strength and conditioning specialist working with world-class athletes across multiple Olympic and Commonwealth games. Due to a keen interest in providing creative solutions to real estate problems, Steve re-routed his career to real estate where he aims to provide an efficient, integral service to his clients and tenants wanting to lease, sell or buy commercial property in Auckland.

