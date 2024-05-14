Mountain Assets and Sumo Launch an Innovative Opportunity in Melbourne's SDA Housing Market

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Assets, a leading ethical finance brokerage, in collaboration with Sumo, is proud to announce the launch of a pioneering investment opportunity aimed at significantly enhancing the Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA) sector in Southeast Melbourne. This initiative underscores a strategic endeavour to address the growing demand for high-quality, accessible housing for individuals with disabilities.



The Sumo NDIS Fund, managed by Sumo IV & SIV Pty Ltd and overseen by Quay Wholesale Fund Services Pty Ltd as the trustee, represents a strategic investment in two state-of-the-art SDA-compliant homes at 46 Clarendon Street, Cranbourne, VIC. Each home is designed to foster independence and community integration for residents requiring High Physical Support, ensuring they live in not just a house, but a home tailored to their needs.

This investment taps into a $3M+ capital pool, promising investors a fixed return of 10% per annum, paid monthly, with a potential bonus payout tied to the sale of the underlying property. The project's anticipated completion will not only provide essential housing but also stimulate local economic growth and support community services.

Mountain Assets plays a crucial role as the exclusive offer manager and sales team, bringing their extensive experience and commitment to ethical investment practices to ensure the project's success. Their involvement promises a transparent and robust investment process, aligning investor returns with positive community impact.

Simon Robinson, Director and Co-Founder of Sumo IV & SIV Pty Ltd, expressed enthusiasm about the project's potential, stating, "This investment offers a unique combination of robust financial returns and the opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of people with disabilities. We are proud to collaborate with Mountain Assets, whose expertise in managing and funding SDA projects adds immense value to our initiative."

This project not only represents a viable financial venture but also aligns with broader social objectives to improve the lives of disabled individuals by providing them with suitable and sustainable living arrangements. It is a testament to the power of responsible investing and the tangible benefits it can bring to society.

Investors looking to contribute to this meaningful cause while also achieving substantial financial returns are encouraged to review the investment memorandum and consider the opportunities this fund presents.

For more information, please visit Mountain Assets Website or contact:

Mountain Assets Contact Information:

Suite 3, 1 Box Road, Caringbah, NSW 2229

Phone: 1800 988 014

Email: info@mountainassets.com.au

Sumo IV & SIV Pty Ltd Contact Information:

Level 14, 4 Bridge Street, Sydney NSW 2000

Phone: 1800 845 070 (Aus), +61 2 8089 0248 (International)

Email: simon@sumoivsiv.com.au

Note to Editors:

For additional details, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact Adnan Tanveer, Managing Partner, at Mountain Assets [info@mountainassets.com.au].

This press release aims to provide an overview and should not be considered as an investment solicitation. Potential investors should consult with professional advisors and review the full investment memorandum before making investment decisions.