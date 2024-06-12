Mountain Assets and Sumo Partner to Launch New SDA Investment Project in Bundaberg

BUNDABERG, Australia, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Assets, in partnership with Sumo Managed Funds, is excited to announce the launch of a new investment opportunity with the Sumo NDIS Q.2 Fund, focused on developing Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA) in the vibrant region of Bundaberg. This venture marks the second collaborative effort between Mountain Assets and Sumo, following their successful fundraising for the Cranbourne project.



Project Overview

The Sumo NDIS Q.2 Fund aims to raise up to $6,400,000 to develop a premier SDA housing project in central Bundaberg. The project will be executed in two stages:

Stage 1: Construction of three houses, each with two SDA bedrooms and one carer's overnight accommodation.

Construction of three houses, each with two SDA bedrooms and one carer's overnight accommodation. Stage 2: Addition of two more houses with similar configurations.



This development will provide high-quality, compliant accommodation designed to meet the specific needs of individuals requiring significant support, enhancing their quality of life and integration into the community.

Why Bundaberg?

Bundaberg, located in Queensland's Wide Bay-Burnett region, is the tenth largest city in the state and boasts a thriving economy driven by agriculture, forestry, fishing, and tourism. The city's strategic location, about 385 kilometres north of Brisbane, and its robust infrastructure, including the Port of Bundaberg and Bundaberg Airport, make it an ideal site for investment.

The local economy is valued at approximately $5.6 billion as of June 2023, with significant growth expected in the coming years. The region's commitment to infrastructure development and its growing demand for disability accommodation positions this project to make a substantial positive impact on the community.

Mountain Assets’ Role

Mountain Assets is a renowned ethical finance brokerage known for its commitment to socially responsible investments. With a proven track record of securing profitable and impactful ventures, Mountain Assets ensures a transparent and robust investment process.

Simon Robinson, Director and Co-Founder of Sumo Managed Funds, stated, "We are excited to expand our successful partnership with Mountain Assets into Bundaberg. This project will not only provide essential housing for individuals with disabilities but also contribute significantly to the local community and economy."

About Mountain Assets

Mountain Assets connects private wholesale investors with property developers, focusing on projects that deliver substantial returns while fostering community growth. Their expertise in funding SDA and other significant projects ensures that every investment contributes positively to society. With over $140 million successfully raised, Mountain Assets has earned recognition and trust in the investment sector.

About Sumo Managed Funds

Sumo Managed Funds specializes in offering investment opportunities related to the NDIS, focusing on creating high-quality, compliant SDA housing. Their partnership with top-tier design and project management firms ensures the successful delivery of sustainable and beneficial projects.

For more information on this investment opportunity and how to participate, please visit Mountain Assets Website or contact:

Mountain Assets Contact Information:

Phone: 1800 988 014



1800 988 014 Email: info@mountainassets.com.au



CAR Information

Mountain Asset Partners 2 Pty Ltd ACN 669 941 904 is a Corporate Authorised Representative (1304884) of Rhodes Asset Management Pty Ltd AFSL 464772, ACN 165 917 813 for Sumo Fund projects.

Note to Editors: For additional details, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact Mountain Assets Team at info@mountainassets.com.au.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer or solicitation for the sale of investments or securities. Potential investors should consult with professional advisors and review detailed investment documents before making investment decisions. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.