Mountain City Christian Academy Announces Summit Slam 3v3 Basketball Tournament

Mountain City Christian Academy is excited to host the Summit Slam 3v3 Basketball Tournament on October 12, 2024, from 9 am to 3 pm. With four age groups and a $75 team fee, all proceeds benefit our athletic programs. Melvin Adams will emcee. Spectators: $5

Mountain City Christian Academy is happy to share the Summit Slam 3v3 Basketball Tournament, an event aimed at raising funds for the school’s basketball and cheer teams. Mark your calendars for October 12, 2024, and join us from 9 am to 3 pm at the Big Gym for a day filled with competitive basketball and community spirit.

The Summit Slam will feature competitive matches across four age groups: 8-9 years, 10-12 years, 13-17 years, and 18+. Teams will compete for top honors in a high-energy environment. Each team can register for $75, with all proceeds supporting our athletic programs. Adding to the excitement, former Globetrotter captain Melvin Adams will serve as the emcee for the event, bringing his expertise and enthusiasm to the tournament. Spectators are welcome to cheer on the players, with a $5 gate entrance fee providing access to all the games.

For more information on the tournament, including team registration and event schedule, please visit our website: https://mountaincitychristian.academy/tournament/

About the company: Mountain City Christian Academy is committed to providing quality, affordable education and fostering a supportive and academic community. Our athletic programs are an integral part of our mission, helping students grow and excel both on and off the court.

