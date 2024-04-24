Mountain City Christian Academy Celebrates Student Athlete Faith Carter’s College Signing

Mountain City Christian Academy is proud to announce Faith Carter's college signing with Kings University in Bristol, Tennessee, for track and cross country. The ceremony will be on April 30th, 3:45pm, at the school gym.

—

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Anchorage, Alaska - April 23, 2024 - Mountain City Christian Academy (MCCA) is excited to announce the upcoming college signing of student athlete Faith Carter. Faith will be signing to attend Kings University in Bristol, Tennessee, where she will pursue her academic and athletic goals as a member of the track and cross-country teams.

The signing ceremony will take place on Tuesday, April 30th, at 3:45pm in the main gym of Mountain City Christian Academy, located at 6575 E. Northern Lights Blvd.

Faith Carter is a standout multi-sport athlete who has demonstrated exceptional dedication and skill throughout her high school career. Passionate about both her athletics and her faith, Faith has been an integral part of Mountain City Christian Academy previously Anchorage Christian Schools since Kindergarten. During her time at MCCA Faith has lettered in both track and cross country for all four years. In 2022, she led the girls' track team to a state championship, showcasing her leadership and competitive spirit. Additionally, she claimed 1st place in last year’s Class Challenge, further highlighting her athletic prowess.

Beyond her achievements on the field, Faith has maintained an impressive academic record. With a GPA of 3.9, she has excelled in her studies while earning enough college credits to start as a sophomore in college. Faith plans to major in Sports Management at Kings University, with aspirations of becoming a coach and eventually an Athletic Director. Her dedication to both her education and her athletics sets her apart as an exemplary student athlete, and Mountain City Christian Academy is proud to celebrate her accomplishments. Members of the press are invited to attend the signing ceremony to capture this significant moment in Faith Carter’s journey.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, April 30th, 2024

Time: 3:45pm

Location: Mountain City Christian Academy, Main Gym

Address: 6575 E. Northern Lights Blvd.

We look forward to sharing this exciting milestone with you.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Dr. Jessica Parker, Superintendent

907-782-7124

jparker@mcc.academy

About Mountain City Christian Academy:

Mountain City Christian Academy is committed to developing Christ-Centered world changers, fostering academic excellence, spiritual growth, and character development. With a focus on both academics and athletics, Mountain City Christian Academy prepares students for success in college and beyond.

About the company: Developing Christ-Centered World Changers

Contact Info:

Name: Jessica Parker

Email: Send Email

Organization: Mountain City Christian Academy

Address: 6575 E Northern Lights Blvd.

Website: http://www.mountaincitychristian.academy



Release ID: 89128006

If there are any errors, inconsistencies, or queries arising from the content contained within this press release that require attention or if you need assistance with a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our reliable team will be available to promptly respond within 8 hours, taking proactive measures to rectify any identified issues or providing guidance on the removal process. Ensuring accurate and dependable information is our top priority.