Mountain City Christian Academy: A New Name, An Inspiring Leader

This is an announcement about the rebranding of Anchorage Christian Schools to Mountain City Christian Academy. It introduces Dr. Jessica Parker as the new superintendent and emphasizes the academy's commitment to a Christ-centered education focused on spiritual development and academic success.

—

Anchorage Christian Schools founded in 1972 has rebranded as Mountain City Christian Academy and welcomed Dr. Jessica Parker as their new superintendent, marking an exciting chapter in its rich history.



With their mission "Creating Christ-centered world changers," Mountain City restates its dedication to being a premier private school for students in grades K-12 through spiritual development and academic success. Dr. Parker is a forward-thinking leader who is enthusiastic about preparing students for the life-long success.



"Our mission is clear: to foster a Christ-centered environment where students become catalysts for positive change," Dr. Parker stated. "At Mountain City, we blend tradition with innovation, preparing students to excel in a dynamic world." Mountain City prioritizes safety and well-being, providing a secure environment for students to thrive. They offer strong nationally-ranked sports and arts programs, extracurricular activities, and a vibrant student life. Moreover, the academy extends before and after-school care, substantial financial aid, hot lunches, and engaging community events. With an education model that is community-minded, Mountain City stands as a beacon of educational excellence. Mountain City students are equipped not only for academic success but also to lead with compassion and servant leadership.

As Mountain City embarks on this transformative journey, the school remains steadfast in its dedication to providing an exceptional educational experience. The name change and the appointment of Dr. Jessica Parker mark pivotal moments in the academy's history, heralding a future filled with promise, purpose, and limitless potential for another 50+ years.

Contact us at 907-337-9575 or https://mountaincitychristian.academy/ to learn more about Mountain City Christian Academy.

