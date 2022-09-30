Mouser Dives into the Possibilities of Private 5G Networks in Fifth Empowering Innovation Together Episode

SHANGHAI, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, today announces the next chapter of its award-winning Empowering Innovation Together™ program. The new installment explores the business use case of non-public 5G networks for industrial IoT deployments, which can be independently owned, managed and secured through 5G New Radio (NR) Release 16.

5G NR offers licensed and unlicensed spectrums in the sub-1 GHz, sub-6 GHz, 24 GHz to 29 GHz, and 37 GHz to 43 GHz bands. Through unlicensed spectrums like General Authorization Access (GAA) of the Citizens Broadband Radio Services (CBRS) in the 3550-3700 MHz (3.5 GHz) band, organizations can take advantage of a seemingly unlimited combination of IoT applications without the time and expense of licensing. The Private 5G Networks installment is sponsored by Amphenol RF, Analog Devices, Intel®, Molex, RECOM and Xilinx.

Through a new episode of The Tech Between Us podcast, a new Then, Now & Next video and other exclusive content, Mouser gives audiences a deeper look at case studies and real-life examples of non-public 5G networks for industrial deployments, which makes secure data available on-site and improves latency for applications within industrial facilities.

"In an ever-connected ecosystem of technologies, private 5G networks can transfer sensitive data within a secure environment at high speeds,'' says Glenn Smith, President and CEO of Mouser Electronics. "Through the content shared in this latest EIT installment, we hope our followers will gain newfound insight on how to best leverage private 5G networks for low-latency industrial applications."

The Tech Between Us host Raymond Yin, Director of Technical Content at Mouser Electronics, welcomes Gilad Garon, founder and CEO of ASOCS, for the lively conversation. The episode is available on the Mouser website, Alexa, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Pandora and Spotify.

"I hope listeners enjoy my conversation with Raymond as much as I did," says Garon. "5G transitions cellular technology into software that allows an incredible amount of customization. Private 5G networks enable administrators to easily create and manage secure, super-fast, reliable connectivity unique to their organizations' needs."

Established in 2015, Mouser's Empowering Innovation Together program is one of the electronic component industry's most recognized programs. Visit https://www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation, Facebook and Twitter.

About Mouser Electronics