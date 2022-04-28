SHANGHAI, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mouser Electronics Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, today unveils the next installment of its award-winning Empowering Innovation Together™ series. The second chapter delves into the vast potential of immersive technologies and extended reality (XR), which incorporates elements of augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and 360° spatial audio. Delivering a variety of exclusive content - including a new Then, Now and Next video, articles, infographic, and a new episode of The Tech Between Us podcast - Mouser provides insight into how extended and immersive technology establishes new experiences in our physical world.



Mouser Electronics Explores Immersive Technologies in Second Episode of 2022 Empowering Innovation Together

"With the advancement of IoT, smart devices and 5G, the world around us has evolved from just the physical into a balance of real, immersive and extended realities," says Glenn Smith, President and CEO of Mouser Electronics. "We're excited to highlight immersive technologies in the latest episode of Mouser's EIT series and zero in on how they benefit so many industries, from consumer to business."

Hosted by Mouser's Director of Technical Content, Raymond Yin, the new episode of The Tech Between Us podcast features Mark Sage, Executive Director of Augmented Reality for Enterprise Alliance (AREA), in a riveting conversation highlighting the growing roles of these technologies, as well as the problems they solve in the global business sector.

"Immersive technologies are on their way to becoming more mainstream and the advantages they offer are exciting," says Sage. "I'm delighted to join Raymond to discuss the technologies transforming how we interact with our surroundings and the people around us."

In addition to the podcast episode, the second installment of the series shares insightful analyses on the technological landscape, detailing where it started and what it might look like in the future. The immersive technology content is sponsored by Mouser's valued manufacturers Amphenol Communications Solutions, Analog Devices, Intel®, Microchip Technology, and TDK.

Established in 2015, Mouser's Empowering Innovation Together program is one of the industry's most recognized electronic component programs. Upcoming topics in the 2022 EIT series will explore designing for security, driver monitor systems, private 5G networks and autonomous mobile robots. The program will spotlight timely product developments and technologies needed to keep pace with innovation in the marketplace. To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation.