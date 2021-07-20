Mouser Electronics New Product Insider: Almost 4,500 New Parts Added in May 2021

Global Distributor Leads in New Product Introductions

SHANGHAI, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As an authorized distributor, Mouser Electronics, Inc. is focused on the rapid introduction of new products and technologies, giving customers an edge and helping speed time to market. Over 1,100 semiconductor and electronic component manufacturer brands count on Mouser to help them introduce their products into the global marketplace. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each manufacturer.



Mouser Electronics New product Insider_June

In May, Mouser launched more than 4,465 products ready for shipment.

Some of the products introduced by Mouser last month include:

NXP Semiconductors S32G2 Vehicle Network Processor

NXP S32G2 is a high-performance vehicle network processor that combines CAN, LIN, and FlexRay networking with high-data-rate Ethernet networking.

Sensirion SFC5500 are CMOSens ® -based devices that measure gas mass flow by the calorimetric principle based on heat transfer.

OSRAM Micro SIDELED ® 3806 is an SMT side-emitting LED with 180lm/W optical efficacy, 120° typical radiation, and 1B corrosion robustness class.

DIGI IX15 industrial-grade gateway and cellular routers connect Digi XBee® modules to cloud applications over the cellular network, providing an easy path to internet connectivity for the Digi XBee ecosystem.

To see more of the New Product Insider highlights, go to https://www.mouser.com/newproductinsider.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

