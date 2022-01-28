Mouser Electronics New Product Insider: Nearly 70,000 New Parts Launched in 2021

Global Distributor Leads in New Product Introductions
SHANGHAI, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As an authorized distributor, Mouser Electronics, Inc. is focused on the rapid introduction of new products and technologies, giving customers an edge and helping speed time to market. Over 1,200 semiconductor and electronic component manufacturer brands count on Mouser to help them introduce their products into the global marketplace. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each manufacturer.
In 2021, Mouser launched more than 69,568 products ready for shipment.
Some of the 6,208 products introduced by Mouser from October through December 2021 include:
- Qorvo QPQ4900 n79 Sub-Band 160MHz BAW Filter
Qorvo QPQ4900 is an exceptionally high-performance bulk acoustic wave (BAW) filter for Sub-Band n79.
- Maxim Integrated MAX40080 Current-Sense Amplifier
The Maxim MAX40080 is a high-precision, fast-response, bi-directional current-sense amplifier with a digital output and a wide input common-mode range from -0.1V to 36V.
- Sensirion SGP41 CMOSens/MOXSens Digital Air Quality Sensor
Sensirion SGP41 CMOSens®/MOXSens® digital air quality sensor is a complete, easy-to-use sensor system on a single chip for detecting volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and nitrogen oxides (NOx).
- TE Connectivity IPT-HD High Voltage Power Bolt Connectors
TE's IPT-HD high-voltage power bolt connectors feature a 360° shielded design, easy mounting holes, and flexible assembly connectivity that increases connector EMC performance and assembly efficiency.
