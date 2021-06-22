Mouser Electronics New Product Insider: Over 3,000 New Parts Added in April 2021

SHANGHAI, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As an authorized distributor, Mouser Electronics, Inc. is focused on the rapid introduction of new products and technologies, giving customers an edge and helping speed time to market. Over 1,100 semiconductor and electronic component manufacturer brands count on Mouser to help them introduce their products into the global marketplace. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each manufacturer.



Mouser Electronics New Product Insider

In April, Mouser launched 3,069 new parts for shipment to customers. Some of those innovative new components and technologies include:

The TI TMS570LS1227 is an automotive-grade solution ideal for high-performance real-time control applications with safety-critical requirements. The microcontroller family provides advanced safety architecture that includes dual CPUs in lockstep, CPU and memory BIST logic, ECC on both the flash and the data SRAM, and many more features.

ST's wireless connectivity solutions are a portfolio of wireless technologies that feature specific communication ranges, power efficiencies, latencies, bandwidths, and networking topologies. The portfolio covers the widest range of connectivity, including sub-1GHz long-range networking devices (enabling LoRaWAN®, Sigfox, and Wireless M-Bus connectivity), 60 GHz short-range millimeter-wave RF, Bluetooth® Low Energy, 802-15-4, OpenThread, LTE Cat 1, and Narrowband IoT.

TE's NTSEAL 20-position connectors provide flexible, robust wire-to-wire connectivity in a compact format for harsh environments with extreme temperatures and engine-level vibrations. Applications include wire-to-wire, panel/bulkhead mount, engine, chassis, after-treatment, and automation.

The BM6437xS-VA Intelligent Power Modules (IPMs) integrate gate drivers, bootstrap diodes, IGBTs, and flywheel diodes.

