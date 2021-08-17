Global Distributor Leads in New Product Introductions

SHANGHAI, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As an authorized distributor, Mouser Electronics, Inc. is focused on the rapid introduction of new products and technologies, giving customers an edge and helping speed time to market. Over 1,100 semiconductor and electronic component manufacturer brands count on Mouser to help them introduce their products into the global marketplace. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each manufacturer.



Mouser Electronics New Product Insider: Over 3,100 New Parts Added in June 2021

Last month, Mouser launched more than 3,169 products ready for shipment.

Some of the products introduced by Mouser last month include:

Maxim Integrated MAX17702 Battery Charger Controller

Maxim Integrated MAX17702 is a high-efficiency, high-voltage, synchronous, step-down, lead-acid (Pb-acid) battery charger controller designed to operate over an input-voltage range of 4.5V to 60V.

Melexis MLX90377 Triaxis magnetic position sensors support analog, PWM, SENT, and SPC outputs and are specially conceived for demanding automotive applications.

Mikroe Plug & Trust Click incorporates the NXP SE050C secure element IC, which provides a root of trust at the IC level for state-of-the-art, edge-to-cloud security capabilities in IoT applications.

The Gen 2 OSLON Signal LEDs feature ThinFilm and UX:3 chip technology, allowing high efficiency and high flux output with brightness increased up to 46% compared to the first generation.

To see more of the New Product Insider highlights, go to https://www.mouser.com/newproductinsider.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

